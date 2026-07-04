Spielberg’s 2001 sci-fi film looks chillingly modern now: A.I. feels less like fantasy

Technology often changes the way older stories are understood. As new tools become part of daily life, familiar works can take on unexpected significance.

Twenty-five years after its theatrical debut, Steven Spielberg’s A.I. Artificial Intelligence has found itself back in public conversation. The renewed attention has coincided with the rapid rise of generative AI, prompting critics, researchers and film fans to revisit questions the movie posed long before chatbots became commonplace.

Among those revisiting the film is the outlet Salon, which recently argued that Spielberg’s futuristic drama has become more relevant because modern audiences now interact with artificial intelligence in ways that once seemed far-fetched.

Released in June 2001, A.I. Artificial Intelligence had an unusual path to the screen. Stanley Kubrick spent years developing the project before concluding that the available technology could not fully realize his vision. After Kubrick’s death in 1999, Spielberg completed the film, combining Kubrick’s concept with his own storytelling style.

The movie earned about $235 million at the worldwide box office and received Academy Award nominations for Best Visual Effects and Best Original Score. Critical opinion, however, was sharply divided, especially over its emotionally charged ending.

That debate never completely disappeared.

Research has long explored human attachment to machines

Long before ChatGPT and other large language models entered everyday life, psychologists and computer scientists were studying why people assign human characteristics to machines. Researchers refer to the behavior as anthropomorphism, a tendency that has appeared in studies of everything from simple computer interfaces to social robots.

Modern conversational AI has given that discussion fresh momentum. Unlike earlier software, today’s chatbots respond in complete sentences, remember details within conversations and often communicate in a warm, friendly tone.

Researchers studying human-computer interaction have increasingly examined how conversational AI changes users’ perceptions of software. A framework presented at the 2026 International Conference on Applied Informatics notes that AI chat functions can encourage users to perceive applications as more human-like while increasing engagement, although it also warns that anthropomorphism may contribute to overconfidence in AI systems.

That shift forms the basis of Salon‘s analysis of Spielberg’s film.

The publication argues that David, the robot child at the center of A.I. Artificial Intelligence, represents more than an advanced machine. Programmed to love his adoptive family without conditions, David searches throughout the story for acceptance that remains just out of reach.

That emotional journey resonates differently in a world where people increasingly build conversational relationships with AI systems.

Public debate extends beyond the film industry

The broader conversation is no longer confined to cinema.

Technology companies, psychologists and AI ethicists continue debating how conversational systems should be designed and whether highly personalized responses encourage users to become emotionally attached to software.

The subject reached a wider audience when OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman appeared on NBC’s The Tonight Show. Asked whether he use ChatGPT while learning to care for his newborn son, Altman answered, “I do!”

He added, “I cannot imagine figuring out how to raise a newborn without ChatGPT. Clearly, people did it for a long time with no problem. But I have relied on it so much.”

Altman said he had been asking the chatbot whether it was normal for his son not to be crawling at a particular age before seeking medical advice, saying the system provided reassurance.

His comments illustrated how quickly conversational AI has become woven into everyday routines, extending well beyond workplace productivity or internet searches.

The questions remain remarkably current

Rewatching A.I. Artificial Intelligence in 2026 reveals a film that is less concerned with predicting specific technologies than with examining human behavior.

Its central tension comes from people’s responses to increasingly lifelike machines, not from machines taking control themselves.

That distinction helps explain why the movie continues to inspire discussion. Advances in artificial intelligence have changed the technological landscape, but they have also revived older questions about empathy, loneliness and the boundaries between useful tools and meaningful relationships.

Salon contends that David should be understood as a reminder of the emotional consequences that can follow when technology begins occupying spaces traditionally filled by human connection. Whether audiences embrace that interpretation or reach different conclusions, the film has become part of a broader cultural conversation that now includes psychology, ethics, computer science and the future of human-computer interaction.

A movie that once appeared to imagine a distant future now serves as a starting point for debates taking place in homes, classrooms, boardrooms and research labs around the world.

Sources: Salon; NBC (The Tonight Show); Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences; Proceedings of the 13th International Conference on Applied Informatics (2026)