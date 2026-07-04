Staggering one million migrants rush Spain’s surprise residency scheme

Opening up national borders to new residents often sparks fierce political debates about economics and identity.

When one European nation launched an ambitious plan to bring workers out of the shadows, officials prepared for a busy response. According to DR News, nobody anticipated the sheer volume of people waiting at the door.

A massive surge

The scale of the response has completely shattered initial expectations. According to a DR News report, Spanish officials predicted that around 500,000 undocumented migrants would apply for legal status under a new government program.

Instead, the deadline closed with more than one million applications on the books. The Guardian reported that the sudden rush has overwhelmed original estimates, though it remains unclear how many forms will ultimately be approved.

Speaking in Madrid, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez defended the program against critics. He argued that the high numbers prove the policy was a vital step for the country.

“The fact that more than a million people have submitted applications shows precisely how necessary this recognition of rights and responsibilities is,” Sánchez stated.

Future of the state

The prime minister insists that foreign workers are essential to keep the nation running. In his view, Spain faces a severe population crisis and needs new taxpayers to fund its welfare state.

Sánchez warned that the financial consequences of blocking newcomers would be devastating over the next few decades. “Without immigration, Spain’s GDP would be 19 percent lower in 2050,” he said.

The temporary measure grants undocumented migrants a one-year residence and work permit. To qualify, applicants must have a completely clean criminal record and prove they lived in Spain for at least five months before January 1.

Shifting demographics

Data collected by the AP news agency shows exactly where these new applicants are coming from. South American nations make up the largest share of the group.

Colombian citizens represent a massive 30 percent of the total pool. Meanwhile, 14 percent of the applicants come from Morocco, 10 percent from Venezuela, and nine percent from Peru.

Unsurprisingly, the massive rollout has triggered intense arguments across Europe. Both local politicians and EU officials continue to debate the long-term impact of the policy.

Sources: DR News, The Guardian, AP