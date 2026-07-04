British Heart Foundation supports study on muscle and health

Staying healthy as we age involves a lot of familiar advice about diet, sleep, and cardiovascular workouts.

Yet, medical professionals are discovering that the secret to a long life might be hidden in places we rarely think to check. According to The Guardian, a fresh look at the human body is revealing an unexpected connection between our strength and our survival.

Quality over size

A groundbreaking study has revealed that having strong chest and back muscles can drastically lower your risk of a heart attack. According to a report from The Guardian, researchers used artificial intelligence to examine hospital scans of 1,722 patients.

The results were striking. People with greater muscle density in their upper bodies were far less likely to suffer a heart attack or die prematurely over the following decade.

Interestingly, the actual size of the muscles did not seem to matter at all. Instead, the study published in the journal Radiology showed that the true secret lies within the composition and quality of the tissue itself.

Brightness means health

To uncover these patterns, the team from the University of Edinburgh analyzed specific scans that look at bones, organs, and fat. Denser muscle tissue contains less fat, causing it to appear much brighter on a digital scan.

The mathematical breakdown of this brightness is remarkable. For every 10-point increase in scan brightness, a person was 31 percent less likely to experience a heart attack.

Even better, that same 10-point jump corresponded to a 39 percent lower chance of dying within ten years. The findings were so compelling that the lead scientist changed her own lifestyle.

Professor Michelle Williams, the senior author, immediately started hitting the gym twice a week and walking daily. “It is fascinating that people’s skeletal muscle could be linked to their risk of having a heart attack,” Williams told The Guardian.

Power of exercise

Williams noted that the scans primarily highlight the back, the pecs, and the rib muscles. She now focuses on planks, cycling, and pilates, though she notes that more research is needed to fully understand the connection.

In the future, doctors could use routine chest scans to spot patients with low-quality muscle. These individuals could then get early help through targeted exercise plans or preventative medications.

The British Heart Foundation part-funded the project. Professor Bryan Williams, the organization’s chief medical officer, told The Guardian that dense muscle points directly to an active lifestyle.

“That is yet more evidence supporting the power of exercise,” he stated.

Sources: The Guardian