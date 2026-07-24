Trump appointees consider overhaul of historic preservation reviews

Communities may have fewer opportunities to influence federal projects affecting culturally important places. Draft revisions would alter which resources receive scrutiny and when public or tribal consultation is required.

Residents, tribal governments and preservation groups may have a smaller role in decisions involving historic properties under draft revisions being considered by the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.

The proposal concerns Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, which requires federal agencies to examine the effects of projects involving federal funding, permits or land. Congress enacted the law in 1966 amid public concern over historic losses linked to urban renewal and major federal construction.

According to draft language obtained by NPR, the revisions would narrow the properties and federal actions covered by the review process. They would also remove language requiring agencies to treat public participation as essential to informed decision-making and eliminate an existing tribal consultation requirement.

The National Register of Historic Places includes more than 1.8 million contributing buildings, districts, landscapes, structures and other resources. Projects affecting those places may trigger federal review when federal authority or support is involved.

Proposal would reduce required consultation

Under current rules, agencies identify possible harm before approving a project. They invite relevant organizations, local authorities and tribal governments to discuss ways to avoid, minimize or mitigate damage.

NPR writes that the draft would focus reviews on effects directly and foreseeably connected to a project. Indirect or cumulative harm may receive less scrutiny, while some federally funded work administered by local authorities would qualify for exemptions.

That distinction matters when a development does not immediately destroy a historic resource but gradually changes its setting, accessibility or cultural importance.

The council says existing regulations can create uncertainty and delay. A council memorandum presents the revisions as an effort to balance preservation duties with infrastructure and other federal priorities.

Sara Bronin, the council’s most recent Senate-confirmed chair, told NPR that highway expansions, burial sites and neighborhoods may lose reviews previously required under Section 106.

Arch brings dispute into focus

The issue has gained attention because President Donald Trump’s proposed 250-foot arch in Washington, D.C., must undergo preservation review. Its possible effect on historic views near Arlington National Cemetery shows how narrower definitions might operate in practice.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation, the National Association of Tribal Historic Preservation Officers and the National Conference of State Historic Preservation Officers have opposed the proposal and its brief voting timetable.

Council approval would not make the revisions effective immediately. Further federal rulemaking, including publication and a public comment period, would still be required. Preservation advocates have also signaled that legal challenges may follow, while Congress retains the power to revise or reinforce the underlying law.

Sources: NPR