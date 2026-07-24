Melania Trump pulls out of White House dinner as threats against family escalate

Melania Trump’s absence raises questions as White House dinner returns under heavy security

Melania Trump will not attend this year’s rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, adding another notable absence to an event taking place against an unusually tense security backdrop.

The White House says the first lady has prior commitments, while the gathering itself comes months after it was postponed following an alleged assassination attempt targeting President Donald Trump.

First lady skips annual event

According to The Irish Star, White House officials confirmed Thursday that Melania Trump will not attend Friday night’s dinner at Washington’s Waldorf Astoria Hotel.

Vice President JD Vance is also expected to miss the event after recently welcoming his fourth child with Second Lady Usha Vance. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will likewise be absent.

Originally scheduled earlier this year, the annual dinner was postponed after a gunman opened fire near the venue in what authorities described as an alleged attempt to assassinate President Trump.

Security concerns shape the evening

Because of the circumstances surrounding the rescheduled event, organizers say this year’s gathering will be smaller than usual.

White House Correspondents’ Association President Weijia Jiang said the evening is intended to send a broader message beyond the annual celebration.

“This dinner will not only be an opportunity to carry out our program. It will be a statement that violence has no place in American life and a free press will not be intimidated into silence. As you have all demonstrated, courage and community can and should rise above.”

The event has been moved from its traditional home at the Washington Hilton to the Waldorf Astoria.

Threats against the Trump family

Melania Trump’s absence also comes as tensions surrounding the conflict with Iran have coincided with increasingly hostile messaging directed at the president and his family.

Among the incidents cited were billboards displayed in Tehran depicting Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Barron Trump with imagery suggesting they had been killed. According to reports, the displays included the English word “killed” above each image.

Another billboard reportedly carried the message:

“Hey, terrorist Get ready to die”

Separate imagery displayed in Tehran’s Palestine Square allegedly portrayed President Trump above a coffin alongside his five children against a backdrop of the White House. According to reports, the installation also featured the slogan “Blood for blood.”

Neither the White House nor the first lady’s office has indicated that the reported threats were directly connected to her decision to skip the Correspondents’ Association Dinner, maintaining only that she had prior commitments.