Karoline Leavitt sparks outrage after explosive communism rant on live TV

Karoline Leavitt’s fiery warning leaves viewers asking the same question.

Karoline Leavitt used a White House press briefing to deliver a forceful warning about communism, but the remarks quickly triggered a heated reaction online.

The 28-year-old White House press secretary appeared during a live broadcast carried by Fox News, where she argued that the political ideology poses a growing threat to the United States. Her comments soon spread across social media, where critics accused her of reviving Cold War-era rhetoric.

Leavitt sounds alarm

Responding to a question from Fox News correspondent Alexandria Hoff, Leavitt claimed that communists are gaining influence within the Democratic Party.

“We have literal, self-proclaimed communists who are winning elections, and who are claiming to be the new leadership of the Democrat Party. I think the vast majority of Americans understand the dangers of communism; just look at countries all over the world.”

Leavitt went on to cite Cuba as an example of the consequences of communist rule, arguing that decades of those policies have pushed the country toward becoming a failed state. She concluded by saying communism should never be allowed to lead the United States.

The remarks were made by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during a press briefing broadcast by Fox News.

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Critics fire back

The comments prompted an immediate response across social media.

Some users accused Leavitt of spreading political fear, while others questioned her credibility and described her delivery as unsettling. Several critics argued that her claims were detached from reality, while supporters countered that many Americans underestimate the dangers posed by socialism and communism.

One particularly blunt response summed up the mood among many critics.

“No one buys this slop you’re pitching. It’s just so pathetic. Pure irony! It’s coming from Republicans.”

That comment was posted by a social media user reacting to Leavitt’s remarks.

The appearance marked Leavitt’s second White House briefing since returning from maternity leave.

Before addressing questions from reporters, she encouraged viewers to watch the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Dinner, describing it as an event that would be memorable. The annual gathering was postponed earlier this year after a shooting near the original venue prompted organizers to move the event to a later date.