Not just Donald Trump: 10 American celebrities turned politicians

You can use fame for many things, and there’s been a lot of celebrities trying to use their fame to make a Political career for themselves.

Throughout the years, a number of stars have tried to make it in politics – either alongside their career or after it had ended.

Some were more succesful than others, with some becoming the President of the U.S., so let’s take a trip down Memory Lane.

And let’s kick off with the current resident of the White House.

Donald Trump

Before turning to politics, Donald Trump hosted the reality show The Apprentice from 2004 to 2015. Long before that, after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 1968 with a bachelor’s degreee in economics, he became the president of his family’s real estate business in 1971, which he renamed the Trump Organization.

Clay Aiken

The runner-up in the 2003 season of American Idol, was a nominee for the Democrats in the 2014 North Caronlina’s 2nd congressional district election, where he lost to Republican Renee Ellmers. He unsuccesfully tried to become the Democratic nominee in North Carolina’s 4th district in 2022.

Kimberlin Brown

The actress best known for portraying Sheila Carter in The Young and the Restless, was the Republican nominee for the 2018th 36th congressional district election, where she lost to Democratic Raul Ruiz.

George Takei

Besides playing Hikaru Sulu in six Star Trek-films, Takei has been a political activist for the Democrats for decades. In 1972, he was an alternate delegate for the Democratic National Convention, in 1973 he was a candidate for the Los Angeles City Council and in 1980 he was a candidate for the California State Assemply.

Glenn Michael Jacobs

Kane at GalaxyCon Richmond in 2019, Super Festivals from Ft. Lauderdale / Wikimedia Commons

Regarded one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, most people probably know Glenn Michael Jacobs by his in-ring name, Kane. He was elected mayor of Knox County, Tennessee in 2018 as a Republican.

Clint Eastwood

The actor-director is a former republican but has supported Democrats sometimes. He is currently registered as a Libertarian. In 1986 he was elected as the nonpartisan mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, serving for two years and declining to run for a second term.

Ronald Reagan

Before Reagan was the U.S. President fra 1981 to 1989 he was the Governor of Galifornia from 1967 to 1975. Before the Republican went into politics, he was a radio and film actor.

Jerry Springer

Late Jerry Springer is best known as the host of The Jerry Springer Show, aired from 1991 to 2018, but in 1970, Springer unsuccesfully ran for the United States House of Representatives. In 1971 he was elected to the Cincinatti City Council, from which he resigned in 1974. He also tried to run for governor of Ohio seeking the Democratic gubernal election in the early 1980’s.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

While not U.S.-born, the bodybuilder turned actor became a household name when he turned to Hollywood in the 1980’s. He became a U.S. citizen in 1983, and he served as the 38th Governor of California from 2003 to 2011. In 2016, he endorsed John Kasich for the Republican Party presidential primaries, later announcing that he would not vote for the Republican candidate, Donald Trump, in the presidential election of the same year.

Cynthia Nixon

Best known for portraing Miranda Hobbes in Sex and the City from 1998 to 2004, In 2018, Nixon was a Democratic candidate for the New York gubernatorial election, eventually losing the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo.