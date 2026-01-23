A rom-com revival on streaming

Rom-coms are making a comeback on streaming.

Others are reading now

A familiar romantic comedy is finding a new audience on Prime Video, years after its original release.

The film comes from a period when the genre dominated cinemas and focused on relationship anxieties that many viewers still recognise.

Although it arrived more than a decade ago, the movie’s return to streaming charts highlights the lasting pull of ensemble rom-coms from the late 2000s.

A hit from 2009

Released in 2009, He’s Just Not That Into You landed during a prolific era for romantic comedies.

The film performed strongly at the box office, earning about $181 million worldwide on a production budget of roughly $40 million.

Also read

Critical reception at the time was mixed, but audiences embraced it.

Over the years, it has become a regular point of reference when discussing defining rom-coms of that decade, even as some elements have aged uneasily.

Intertwined love lives

Directed by Ken Kwapis, the film is adapted from Greg Behrendt and Liz Tuccillo’s 2004 self-help book.

It follows a web of interconnected characters navigating modern relationships in Baltimore.

At the centre is Gigi, played by Ginnifer Goodwin, a woman repeatedly disappointed by dating misread signals.

Also read

Her friendship with bar owner Alex, portrayed by Justin Long, becomes a guide to understanding romantic rejection, though confusion remains part of the journey.

Around them, the story expands to married partners facing infidelity, long-term couples stalled over commitment, online dating experiments, and casual relationships complicated by unexpected feelings.

Star-studded appeal

One of the film’s enduring draws is its ensemble cast. Scarlett Johansson, Drew Barrymore, Bradley Cooper, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Connelly all feature in prominent roles.

For many viewers, the recognisable faces and overlapping storylines keep the film engaging. Its broad approach to dating frustrations has also helped it remain relatable, a quality often cited by fans revisiting it today.

Why critics pushed back

On review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a low critics’ score.

Also read

Reviewers at the time argued that the multi-character structure left little room for depth and leaned heavily on stereotypes.

Others criticised the portrayal of women and the narrow focus on romantic fulfilment, concerns amplified by the film’s origins as a self-help guide.

A fading format

Despite these issues, the movie represents a style of romantic comedy that has become increasingly rare.

Ensemble rom-coms later appeared in films such as Valentine’s Day and New Year’s Eve, but the format has largely disappeared.

As it trends again on Prime Video, He’s Just Not That Into You stands as a reminder of a genre moment defined by connection, relatability and shared romantic confusion.

Also read

Sources: Screenrant