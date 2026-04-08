American TV actress Jessie Jones dies after long illness

‘Murphy Brown’ actress Jessie Jones passes away after long illness.

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A familiar face on American television and the theatre scene has died after a long illness. Jessie Jones has passed away at 75.

Jones was born in Texas in 1950 and discovered her passion for the arts at a young age. A school competition took her to Washington, D.C., an experience that helped shape her future ambitions.

She later attended the University of Texas, where she continued to pursue acting before building a career on stage. Her early work in regional and professional theatre earned her recognition and set the foundation for her move into television.

With a distinctive presence and expressive features, she became a familiar performer across multiple productions.

Television roles

After arriving in Hollywood, Jones secured guest roles in several popular television series. Her appearances included Murphy Brown, Night Court, Designing Women, Perfect Strangers and Melrose Place.

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On Murphy Brown, she portrayed Betty Hooley, a character remembered for an unexpected on-air moment that resonated with viewers.

According to People, her death was confirmed by longtime collaborator Jamie Wooten.

He said: “Jessie was an unbelievably talented and kind woman, and knowing her life’s work will continue — bringing laughter to theaters around the world — brings great solace.”

Beyond acting, Jones achieved major success as a playwright. Working with Wooten and Nicholas Hope, she co-created a series of widely performed productions.

Their plays, including Dearly Departed, The Savannah Sipping Society, and The Red Velvet Cake War, have been staged tens of thousands of times globally.

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Lasting impact

Wooten once described her as “the most-produced female playwright in America.”

Her obituary stated: “Jessie Jones did something amazing with her one wild and precious life: She made the world laugh. What a legacy and gift to leave behind to a world that needs that now more than ever.”

According to the obituary, Jones died on March 20, with the news announced in early April.

She is survived by family and friends.

Sources: People, Legacy