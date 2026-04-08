Ukrainian soldiers airlift Cat and Dog from frontline

Amid ongoing fighting in eastern Ukraine, a routine drone flight took an unexpected turn. What began as a supply run ended with two unusual passengers lifted out of danger.

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The journey highlights how wartime improvisation can extend beyond human needs.

Unplanned evacuation

According to United24 Media, soldiers from Ukraine’s 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade carried out a drone-assisted rescue of a cat and a dog from frontline positions.

The drone, typically used to transport supplies, completed a 12-kilometer aerial trip with the animals onboard, animal welfare group UAnimals reported on April 6.

The pets were placed inside large secured bags attached to the drone, ensuring they remained stable throughout the flight.

Reason for rescue

The evacuation was prompted by the absence of the cat’s caretaker, a soldier who had been injured and hospitalized.

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Fellow troops decided to step in and remove the animal from the combat zone rather than leave it behind.

They also chose to bring a dog from the same area, ensuring both animals were safely relocated together.

Safe arrival

Both animals completed the journey without incident and are now back in safer conditions alongside Ukrainian soldiers.

The operation reflects the adaptability of military units using available tools for unexpected humanitarian efforts.

It also underscores the emotional bonds formed between troops and animals in conflict zones.

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Other rescues

United24 Media also reported a separate incident involving Ukraine’s 429th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade, known as “Achilles.”

During a combat mission, the unit freed an owl trapped in an enemy anti-drone net tangled with fiber-optic lines.

The bird, unable to escape on its own, was carefully released by servicemembers and returned to the wild.

Sources: United24 Media