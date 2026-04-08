China pulls ahead in EV charging race with sub-10-minute charging speeds

Lynk & Co says its new EV can charge to nearly full in under nine minutes, highlighting how China is pulling ahead in the global race for ultra-fast charging.

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Electric vehicle charging times are dropping sharply, with Chinese automakers pushing closer to the speed of refueling a petrol car.

A new model from Geely-owned Lynk & Co underscores how quickly the technology is advancing—and how the global race is accelerating.

According to figures published by Lynk & Co, the 10+ electric sedan can charge from 10% to 80% in just over five minutes and reach 97% in under nine minutes under optimal conditions.

The car uses a 900-volt battery system capable of handling charging speeds above 1.1 megawatts.

Charging speeds surge

The breakthrough reflects a broader push in China to cut charging times to just minutes.

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BYD has already demonstrated megawatt-level charging, claiming it can add around 400 kilometers of range in five minutes. Lynk & Co’s latest figures suggest those capabilities are becoming more widespread.

Such performance depends not only on the vehicle, but also on ultra-fast chargers capable of delivering more than 1 megawatt—technology still limited in most global markets.

Real-world limits

The Lynk & Co figures come from controlled conditions using high-capacity charging infrastructure.

In practice, charging speeds can vary depending on temperature, battery condition and network capability.

Questions also remain about long-term battery durability under repeated ultra-fast charging, as well as whether such speeds are necessary for most drivers.

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Global implications

China’s rapid progress is widening the gap with other regions, particularly the United States, where infrastructure and charging speeds have developed more slowly.

Europe is likely to become the next key battleground, as Chinese automakers expand and bring high-speed charging systems with them.

If these technologies scale, they could significantly reduce one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption—charging time—while reshaping competition across the global auto industry.

Sources: Lynk & Co