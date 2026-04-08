Pope Leo confronts Trump over war rhetoric

Tensions in the Middle East rose sharply before a sudden pause in fighting.

Others are reading now

The United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday evening, easing fears after weeks of conflict. The deal came after more than a month of fighting and just before a deadline set by the U.S. president.

Both sides claimed success.

Trump said the agreement depended on Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz and called Tehran’s proposal “a workable basis for negotiations.”

He added that a final deal could come soon, calling the ceasefire a “total and complete victory” and saying the U.S. would help reduce shipping delays in the area.

Rising tensions

The agreement followed a dramatic post by Trump the day before, which alarmed many around the world.

Also read

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” Donald Trump wrote. “I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?”

The message raised fears of a wider conflict, with some worried about further escalation.

Criticism came from U.S. politicians, public figures, and leaders in other countries.

Pope intervenes

Pope Leo XIV also spoke out before the ceasefire was agreed. According to Politico, he called for calm and peace.

“I would simply say, once again, what I said in the ‘Urbi et Orbi’ message on Sunday: asking all people of goodwill to search, always, for peace and not violence; to reject war, especially a war which many people have said is an unjust war, which is continuing to escalate and which is not resolving anything,” the Pope said.

Also read

He warned that the situation was increasing hatred and urged leaders to return to talks.

“Let’s remember especially the innocent children, the elderly, the sick, so many people who have already become or will become victims of this continued warfare,” The Pope said.

He urged people around the world to contact their leaders and “tell them to work for peace and to reject war.”

Trump has not responded publicly to the Pope’s comments.

Sources: Politico