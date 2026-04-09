Brandon Sanderson calls The Lord of the Rings the greatest film trilogy of all time: reigniting the debate

Brandon Sanderson has declared The Lord of the Rings the greatest film trilogy of all time.

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A leading fantasy author has weighed in on one of cinema’s most debated questions.

While working on his own adaptation, he is revisiting classics and sharing strong opinions.

Brandon Sanderson says one trilogy stands clearly above the rest.

A clear favorite

Speaking on the podcast Intentionally Blank, Sanderson and co-host Dan Wells ranked the greatest movie trilogies ever made.

According to IGN, The Lord of the Rings took the top position.

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“It was made knowing it would be a trilogy,” Sanderson explains, “Lord of the Rings is cheating because it has the source material, but they could have ruined that source material and they didn’t”.

Sanderson, known for his deep engagement with fantasy literature, has spent years studying J.R.R. Tolkien’s work. He is also set to deliver a lecture examining Tolkien’s long-term influence on the genre.

Praise for changes

Despite his admiration for the books, Sanderson argued that Peter Jackson’s films improved certain elements.

“I just reread the books. And there are a ton of places where Peter Jackson added a bunch that is great,” said Sanderson, “The Interaction between Sam and Frodo where Sam leaves is better. It is stronger narratively. Helms Deep is way stronger.”

He added that storytelling techniques have evolved significantly since Tolkien’s time, suggesting modern narrative structure played a role in strengthening the films.

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Lasting impact

The trilogy continues to resonate with audiences decades after its release. Earlier this year, the films returned to cinemas and generated notable ticket sales, with strong presale numbers reported.

Few franchises maintain that level of interest so long after debut, underlining the trilogy’s cultural staying power.

Mixed legacy

Later entries in the franchise have struggled to match that reception. The Hobbit films drew criticism, while Amazon’s The Rings of Power has divided viewers.

With new projects such as The Hunt for Gollum and Shadow of the Past in development, the future of the series may depend on how long the original trilogy’s legacy can sustain audience enthusiasm.

Sources: IGN, Youtube/Brandon Sanderson – Intentionally Blank ep. 253