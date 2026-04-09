Pastor faces manslaughter charges after man dies during backyard baptism

A religious ceremony in a quiet neighbourhood ended in tragedy.

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A Christian pastor has been charged with gross negligence manslaughter after a 61-year-old man drowned during a baptism in Birmingham.

Robert Smith, a grandfather of seven, died in October 2023 while taking part in the ceremony at a home in the West Midlands.

The baptism was led by Cheryl Bartley of Life Changing Ministries and streamed live on Facebook before it was taken down.

According to reports, emergency services were called to the scene and provided advanced life support.

Despite their efforts, Smith was pronounced dead before he could be taken to hospital.

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He had reportedly been living with Parkinson’s disease at the time of the incident.

Legal action

Malcolm McHaffie, head of the special crime division, confirmed the charge.

“We have decided to prosecute Cheryl Bartley, 48, with one count of gross negligence manslaughter in relation to her role as a pastor during a baptism.”

He added: “Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.”

Bartley is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on May 14.

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Officials stressed that the case is ongoing and warned against commentary that could affect the trial.

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that she has the right to a fair trial,” McHaffie said.

Personal story

Smith, originally from Jamaica, had lived in the UK for more than 25 years.

He worked as a barber and had been part of the church for four years.

Although he had been baptised as a teenager, he chose to undergo a second ceremony after becoming a “born again believer.”

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At the time of his death, he was preparing to welcome his eighth grandchild.

Sources: UK Crown Prosecution Service, Ladbible