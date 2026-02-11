Britney Spears sells all her music for $200 million

Britney Spears has reportedly struck a major deal involving the songs that defined a generation of pop music.

According to News.ro, citing the BBC, Spears sold the rights to her entire music catalog to independent record label Primary Wave on December 30 for an estimated $200 million.

The 44-year-old singer is behind global hits including “…Baby One More Time,” “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “Toxic” and “Gimme More.” Primary Wave did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the BBC.

In January 2024, Spears wrote that she would “never return to the music industry.”

Her most recent release was a 2022 duet with Elton John.

Trend among stars

Spears joins a growing list of major artists who have sold their catalogs in recent years.

Bruce Springsteen sold his body of work to Sony in 2021 for $500 million, while Justin Bieber reportedly signed a $200 million agreement with Hipgnosis Songs Capital in 2023.

Other artists, including Justin Timberlake and Shakira, have also monetized their song rights.

Primary Wave has previously acquired rights linked to the estates of Notorious B.I.G., Prince and Whitney Houston. The company was founded two decades ago by music producer Lawrence Mestel, who earlier purchased half of Kurt Cobain’s share in Nirvana’s catalog.

After guardianship

Spears is one of the best-selling female artists of all time, with more than 150 million records sold worldwide.

Since her 1999 debut, she has released nine studio albums.

The catalog sale follows years of legal and personal upheaval. In 2021, Spears ended a 13-year conservatorship that had granted her father control over her finances and personal decisions.

She detailed her experience under the arrangement in her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me. Her former husband, Kevin Federline, published his own memoir, You Thought You Knew, in late 2025.

Sources: BBC, News.ro