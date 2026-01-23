Brooklyn Beckham’s ex speaks out about Victoria

Chloë Grace Moretz comments resurface during Beckham fallout.

As tensions between Brooklyn Beckham and his parents spill into public view, an old interview with one of his former partners is resurfacing.

The interview are drawing renewed attention to Victoria Beckham at a moment when the family’s private conflict has become headline news.

Public fallout

According to the Daily Mail, Brooklyn blocked his parents and three siblings on social media shortly before Christmas, insisting all communication go through legal representatives. Brooklyn spend the holidays with his wife Nicola Peltz’s family in Miami.

On January 19, Brooklyn posted a series of statements on Instagram accusing his parents of years of control and manipulation.

“I have been silent for years and have made every attempt to keep these matters private,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.”

No reconciliation

Brooklyn said he no longer wants a relationship with his parents.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” he wrote.

He also criticised what he described as “performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships.”

One of his most personal claims related to his 2022 wedding, which he said was “hijacked” by his mother. Brooklyn alleged Victoria “danced very inappropriately” during a moment meant for him and his wife.

“I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life,” he wrote.

Parents stay quiet

Victoria and David Beckham have not directly responded.

However, David appeared to address the situation indirectly during a January 20 interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box.

“They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes,” he said. “That is how they learn.”

As the dispute unfolds, attention has turned to Brooklyn’s past relationships. From 2014 to 2018, he dated actress Chloë Grace Moretz, according to People.

In a 2014 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Moretz spoke warmly about Victoria Beckham.

“[Victoria Beckham is] an amazing person I really admire her work ethic and I think that…I love her honestly, I love her line,” she said. “I think that as a family, they’re awesome people.”

She later added: “They genuinely are very good parents that’s what matters most.”

Pressure of fame

But Moretz later acknowledged the strain of dating into such a famous family.

In a 2016 interview with British InStyle, she described the experience as “horrible and weird.”

“It creates a mass frenzy,” she said. “They follow you in separate cars so you can’t just run around and share little silly and cute moments.”

After their split, she declined to comment further, telling Elle: “I want nothing to be said…”

