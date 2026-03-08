Cassette tapes find a new role in the streaming era

In the bins of some record shops and on merch tables at gigs, a format many people associate with the 1980s has begun to reappear. New albums from major pop stars and small independent bands alike are turning up on cassette. The resurgence is still small compared with the streaming economy. But sales data and collector activity suggest the plastic cartridge has found a niche again.

Cassette sales remain modest but have climbed in recent years. The British Phonographic Industry reported that UK cassette purchases reached their highest level since 2003 in 2022.

Resale markets show stronger signals of demand. Channel News cited a study by analytics firm Startle examining 146 modern cassette releases sold on UK eBay. The research found the average tape selling for roughly double its original retail price, with some limited editions rising to more than ten times their launch cost.

Industry analysts cited by Headphonesty say part of the appeal is practical. Compared with vinyl records, cassette tapes are inexpensive to manufacture and quicker to produce, making them appealing for artists who want a physical format without the delays of vinyl pressing.

Many musicians now issue small cassette runs alongside digital releases, often selling them exclusively at concerts.

Pop releases and collectors

Major artists have helped keep the format visible. The Conversation reported that performers including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Charli XCX and the Weeknd have released cassette versions of their new albums.

Swift’s album The Life of a Showgirl was issued in multiple formats, including cassette variants designed for collectors.

Retailers and independent labels have also embraced Cassette Store Day, an annual event launched in 2013 that promotes exclusive tape releases in the same spirit as Record Store Day.

At participating shops, brightly colored cassette shells and limited-run packaging are often displayed alongside vinyl.

For fans, these releases function less as primary listening formats and more as collectible items.

Channel News reported that Gen Z buyers appear to be a major force behind the trend. Younger listeners are drawn to the format’s retro aesthetic as well as the collectibility of limited runs.

Online communities on Reddit and TikTok frequently feature cassette collections, vintage Walkmans and shelves arranged by color or label design.

Headphonesty also reported that independent artists have embraced tapes because small batches can be produced cheaply and sold as merchandise at gigs.

Rediscovery, not revival

Peter Hoar, a senior lecturer in communications studies at Auckland University of Technology, argues the renewed interest should not be mistaken for a full comeback.

Writing in The Conversation in December 2025, Hoar said today’s sales are far below the format’s peak decades ago and described the trend instead as a rediscovery of the medium.

He also suggests analogue formats appeal partly because they provide a physical relationship with music and require more deliberate listening habits than streaming platforms.

Resale markets and merchandise strategies add another layer to that explanation. Limited runs and collectible variants have turned tapes into a product that fans buy to own or display, rather than primarily to play.

Streaming still dominates global music consumption. Yet the cassette has carved out a different role in the shape of a small-format collectible that artists can sell cheaply and fans can keep.

Sources: The Conversation, Channel News, Headphonesty; the British Phonographic Industry