Tourists on Dubai cruise ship ‘danced by the pool’ as drones exploded overhead

British tourists stranded in Dubai say life aboard cruise ships has continued in unusual ways despite escalating conflict in the region.

Some passengers were seen dancing by the pool even as drones were reportedly intercepted overhead.

The situation comes as tensions rise in the Middle East during the fifth day of fighting involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

Stranded travellers

Thousands of travellers are reportedly stuck in Dubai and nearby ports after flights were suspended across parts of the region.

The UK government announced it had chartered a flight for British nationals, departing from Oman on March 4, while some commercial flights have also begun operating.

However, many travellers remain stranded as airspace closures and safety concerns continue.

Cruise ship scene

Darren Lee, who is staying with his family on the cruise ship MSC Euribia in Dubai, described hearing explosions believed to be drone or rocket interceptions.

“We’d heard a couple of booms, which we’ve been told were interceptions of rockets and drones,” he told the Daily Mail.

“A drone was intercepted right over our heads and there was a really loud boom, which made everyone run inside.”

Lee said some passengers still gathered outside.

“Some people were carrying on with their lives as if nothing was happening even though there were four or five interceptions every hour. People were dancing outside around the pool and we remained inside to stay safe.”

Concern over returning home

Lee said his main concern is getting home rather than the fighting itself.

“I’m worried about not being able to get home, I’m not worried about the war at the moment,” he said.

He noted that airlines have halted thousands of flights, which could create major travel backlogs once services resume.

Cruise company response

A spokesperson for MSC said the ship remains docked in Dubai following guidance from regional U.S. military authorities.

“At this time, the situation on board is calm, and our guests and crew are comfortable and well looked after. We continue to provide a high-quality service to all guests,” the company said.

Officials say cruise ships cannot currently depart due to the lack of safe travel corridors in the region.

Sources: Daily Mail, LadBible, MSC Cruises statements, regional travel advisories.