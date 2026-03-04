China pressures Iran in secret talks to keep oil flowing

The Middle East crisis is sending shockwaves through global trade routes and energy markets.

As tensions escalate, major powers that rely on the region’s shipping lanes are becoming increasingly concerned about potential disruptions.

For China, which depends heavily on energy imports from the Gulf, stability in one narrow waterway has become a top priority.

Pressure behind the scenes

China has reportedly begun pressuring Iran through private diplomatic channels to avoid actions that could disrupt shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Bloomberg, Chinese officials have quietly urged Tehran not to attack tankers or interfere with oil and gas transport through the crucial maritime corridor.

Sources cited by the outlet say Beijing’s message is clear: avoid escalation that could threaten energy shipments moving through the strait.

In return, China is expected to maintain stable trade relations and continue purchasing energy supplies that are vital to global markets.

Crucial shipping route

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints.

A significant portion of global oil and gas exports passes through the narrow passage between Iran and Oman.

China, the world’s largest importer of oil and gas, relies heavily on this route for its energy supply.

The situation worsened after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets and Tehran’s retaliatory actions, which raised fears of wider regional conflict.

Shipping traffic through the strait has reportedly slowed dramatically as security risks increase.

Impact on trade

The tensions are already affecting other sectors of the economy.

Reuters reports that navigation risks have disrupted Chinese steel exports to the Persian Gulf. Some companies have temporarily suspended offers to buyers as transportation costs surge.

Insurance companies are also becoming increasingly cautious, with many refusing to cover ships traveling through waters between Iran and Oman.

These developments are creating further uncertainty in supply chains for both metals and energy resources.

Growing diplomatic pressure

The Strait of Hormuz remains essential not only for energy imports but also for Chinese exports to the Gulf region.

Because of its importance, Beijing has publicly called on all sides in the conflict to guarantee the safety of maritime trade.

According to Bloomberg, two Gulf states have recently urged Washington to begin talks with Tehran in an attempt to ease tensions and stabilize the region.

Sources: Bloomberg; Reuters; LA.LV.