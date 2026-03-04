Myth of Putin crumbles under pressure, experts say

Vladimir Putin has cultivated the image of a calculating strategist who was always several moves ahead of his rivals.

Supporters and critics alike often portrayed the Russian president as a cold and patient geopolitical chess player.

But recent events are raising new questions about that reputation.

According to an analysis published by The Telegraph, the Kremlin leader may now be facing the consequences of decisions that have gradually weakened Russia’s global standing.

Myth under pressure

The death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has shown how fragile some authoritarian alliances can be, the analysis argues.

Moscow has relied on partnerships with countries such as Iran and Venezuela, but those relationships now appear increasingly uncertain.

The Telegraph suggests that the long-standing image of Putin as an “evil genius” strategist may be overstated.

Regimes that rely heavily on fear and centralized power can appear strong while hiding deeper structural weaknesses.

The article argues that Russia’s global influence has narrowed in recent years while the costs of the war in Ukraine continue to weigh on the country’s economy and diplomacy.

Early turning point

According to the analysis, the roots of the current situation stretch back to the early years of Putin’s presidency.

After the era of Mikhail Gorbachev and Boris Yeltsin, Russia faced a choice between deeper modernization or a return to more centralized and authoritarian governance.

Putin chose the latter path, prioritizing control, censorship and political loyalty over economic competition and openness.

The Telegraph argues that this decision set Russia on a long-term trajectory that limited its economic development and international integration.

War and consequences

The invasion of Ukraine, intended in part to prevent NATO expansion, ultimately produced the opposite result, according to the analysis.

Finland and Sweden joined NATO after decades of neutrality, while European countries significantly increased military spending and cooperation.

These developments, the article argues, reduced Russia’s influence across Europe and strengthened Western security coordination.

Uncertain future

Despite the setbacks, Putin’s position still depends heavily on perception.

The Telegraph notes that his greatest advantage has often been the reputation for competence and strategic patience that surrounds him.

That image may now be under greater scrutiny as the war in Ukraine continues and geopolitical alliances shift.

The analysis also suggests that U.S. President Donald Trump’s relatively cautious approach toward the Kremlin could be temporary, leaving Moscow uncertain about how long that window will remain open.

Sources: The Telegraph; Ziare.com,