Cat caught by speed camera on German autobahn adds extra fine for truck driver

A speed camera on a German autobahn captured an unexpected passenger, a cat.

A routine speed check on a German motorway produced an unusual image that quickly caught the attention of authorities.

When officials reviewed the photo, they noticed an unexpected passenger sitting calmly inside the vehicle.

The surprising discovery turned a minor speeding offence into a slightly more expensive incident for the driver.

The incident happened on Germany’s A2 autobahn near the city of Oberhausen. A truck driver triggered a speed camera while travelling just above the permitted limit.

According to local authorities, the vehicle exceeded the limit by only 6 km/h. Normally, such a small violation would result in a relatively modest fine.

However, when police examined the speed camera image, something else stood out in the driver’s cabin.

An unexpected passenger

The photograph showed a cat sitting quietly on the dashboard, looking out through the windshield as the truck passed the camera.

While the animal appeared calm, officials noted that it was not secured in any way.

Under German traffic law, animals inside vehicles are legally treated as cargo and must therefore be properly secured during transport.

This typically means placing them in a transport crate or attaching them with an approved safety harness.

Extra penalty added

Authorities say a loose animal in a vehicle can pose a serious danger, particularly during sudden braking or in an accident.

Because the cat was not restrained, police issued an additional penalty to the driver for failing to properly secure cargo.

The original fine for driving 6 km/h over the limit was approximately 450 Danish kroner.

The additional penalty for the unsecured cat added around 260 kroner, bringing the total fine to roughly 710 kroner.

Driver avoided larger fine

Officials in Oberhausen stressed that even small animals can cause significant hazards in traffic regardless of the size of the vehicle.

Despite receiving two fines, the driver could have faced a much heavier penalty.

German authorities impose far steeper fines for what they classify as extreme speeding violations in urban areas.

In such cases, truck drivers can receive penalties of up to about 5,600 kroner.

