Ukraine urges Trump to see Russia and Iran as “the same evil”

A Ukrainian lawmaker has appealed to U.S. President Donald Trump to recognise what he described as the close ties between Russia and Iran.

The comments came after Trump criticized Ukraine in a post on Truth Social on March 2 while discussing the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

In his post, Trump attacked former President Joe Biden, accusing him of giving Ukraine “Hundreds of Billions of Dollars worth” of advanced weapons without replenishing US stockpiles. At the same time, Trump claimed the United States has a “virtually unlimited supply of these weapons.”

He also referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “P.T. Barnum” and said Biden “didn’t bother to replace” the systems sent to Kyiv.

“This is a shared struggle”

Oleksandr Merezhko, head of Ukraine’s parliamentary foreign affairs committee, responded in comments to the Kyiv Independent.

“It is important that President Trump understands the connection between Iran and Russia — they represent the same evil,” Merezhko said.

“This is a shared struggle, not simply a fight against Russia or Iran separately.”

Kyiv has publicly backed the US Israeli military action, arguing that Iran has supported Russia’s war against Ukraine by supplying Shahed drones used in attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Merezhko said Ukraine still views the United States as an ally.

“I would hope President Trump recognizes this and sees the broader picture — this is a common fight,” he said. He added that Trump may “not yet fully understand” Ukraine’s position and that someone should clearly explain Kyiv’s intent to show solidarity with its partners.

Political lens

Political analyst Aaron Burnett told the Kyiv Independent that Trump’s remarks should be viewed in political terms.

“Trump sees Zelensky and Ukraine as an obstacle to business opportunities with the Russians that will enrich himself, his inner circle, or both. Everything must be viewed through that lens,” he said.

Burnett also argued that with US support now largely focused on intelligence sharing, Europe’s next moves could be more decisive than Washington’s rhetoric.

Sources: Kyiv Independent, Truth Social statements.