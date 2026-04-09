Russian strike hits workers installing anti-drone defenses

Fighting continues to intensify in eastern Ukraine as frontline areas face ongoing attacks.

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Russian forces hit a service vehicle being used by crews installing anti-drone netting between Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, according to Ukrainian military member Stanislav “Osman” Buniatov on Telegram.

The incident took place as teams worked to build protective barriers in the Donetsk region on April 8.

Efforts to install these defenses remain limited, leaving some streets exposed to drone attacks.

Without full coverage, parts of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk are still vulnerable to Russian FPV drone strikes.

The lack of widespread netting increases the risk for both workers and civilians in the area.

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Nearby, the city of Druzhkivka has begun putting up similar anti-drone systems across several locations.

Military sources say these defenses are helping, but shelling continues to threaten residential areas.

Ongoing attacks

According to reports, Russian forces stepped up pressure on Druzhkivka in early April 2026, including aerial bomb strikes on homes.

The city has faced repeated attacks, causing damage to private buildings and infrastructure.

Earlier pauses in Russian advances had allowed Ukrainian forces to strengthen their positions.

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OSINT researcher Clément Molin noted that Ukraine’s defensive strategy has improved in recent months.

New layouts include separated defensive zones connected by trenches and reinforced with barbed wire. These structures aim to slow advancing forces and direct them into areas where they can be targeted by drones and artillery.

Sources: Stanislav “Osman” Buniatov, Clément Molin