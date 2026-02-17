Daniel Radcliffe shares mixed emotions about HBO’s new ‘Harry Potter’ series

Daniel Radcliffe shares mixed emotions over new HBO Harry Potter series.

Daniel Radcliffe says he and his former co-stars have talked about HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV reboot.

The new series, expected in 2027, will reboot the original films and adapt J.K. Rowling’s books in more detail, with one book planned per season. While fans have shared mixed reactions, many have wondered what the original cast thinks.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Radcliffe said he has stayed in touch with Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as the new project moves forward.

“We haven’t had a ton of communication about the show specifically,” Radcliffe said, “but we all just know how the others feel, because we’re also feeling it.”

He added that seeing photos of the new young cast — Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Alastair Stout as Ron and Arabella Stanton as Hermione — brings out protective feelings.

“You just see the pictures of these kids, and you just want to grab them and hug them,” Radcliffe said.

Looking back as an adult

Radcliffe, who was 11 when he was cast as Harry Potter, said he now views the experience very differently.

“When you’re 11, you’re like, ‘Of course I’m old enough to do this,’” he said. “But now when I meet 11-year-olds, I’m like, ‘Whoa, that seems nuts.’”

He said growing up on set gives him a deeper appreciation for what his parents handled behind the scenes.

“It makes me admire my parents more than I was capable of at the time,” he said, calling it “a big task.”

Radcliffe, Watson and Grint spent about a decade filming the original movies, becoming global stars as children.

A new generation takes over

HBO’s reboot includes both new young actors and a veteran cast featuring John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu and Nick Frost. Francisca Gardiner, known for Succession and His Dark Materials, will serve as showrunner.

The original Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films have earned $9.5 billion worldwide, and the franchise remains hugely popular — though public debate around author J.K. Rowling’s views has changed the conversation in recent years.

