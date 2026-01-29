Melania Trump praises film despite slow box office

Trump-promoted film struggles to fill cinema seats.

Melania Trump first announced the documentary, titled Melania, weeks before Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration last year. Amazon reportedly paid around $40 million for the licensing rights to the project.

Speaking to Fox at the time, Melania explained her motivation.

“So I had an idea to make a movie, to make a film about my life. My life is incredible. It’s incredibly busy,” she said, describing it as a behind-the-scenes look at her daily responsibilities.

The film was originally planned for release in the fourth quarter of 2025 but was later moved forward. From January 29, it began screening in cinemas nationwide.

Promotion versus reality

Donald Trump promoted the documentary on X days before its release, writing: “MELANIA, the Movie, is a MUST WATCH. Get your tickets today – Selling out, FAST!”

However, social media users have shared screenshots of theater seating charts in multiple cities showing rows of empty seats and, in some cases, no tickets sold at all.

The images quickly became a source of online ridicule, with critics questioning the level of public interest.

Claims of ticket buyouts

Journalist Rob Shuter reported on his Substack that low sales may have prompted Republican clubs in conservative-leaning areas to quietly buy out screenings.

“This isn’t organic demand,” one source told Shuter. “It’s about optics. Empty theaters look terrible.”

According to the report, some clubs purchased large blocks of seats or entire showings, while tickets were allegedly offered for free or at steep discounts through GOP-affiliated websites.

“They’re struggling to give the tickets away,” another source said.

Empty screenings and response

Online discussions have also focused on what happens when no one attends a screening.

On Reddit, former cinema employees described how movies may still be started briefly before being shut down if no customers arrive.

Melania Trump has publicly dismissed any concern about sales. After a White House screening on January 25, she wrote on X: “MELANIA, the film A Historic Moment… I am deeply humbled to have been surrounded by an inspiring room of friends, family, and cultural iconoclasts.”

She added that presenting the film ahead of its global launch was “an honor.”

