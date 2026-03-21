Oscars then vs. now: Which winners actually hold up?

Winning Best Picture is supposed to end the debate. It rarely does. Years later, the more revealing question is which winners people still actually want to watch.

Others are reading now

According to Rotten Tomatoes’ ranking of all Best Picture winners by Tomatometer, the Academy’s choices age very differently.

At the top sit films that still feel immediate rather than ceremonial. Parasite leads, followed closely by Casablanca, On the Waterfront, All About Eve, and Moonlight.

These are not just “important” films—they move. Parasite is still biting in its class satire. Moonlight is quiet but hits hard. Casablanca remains fast, funny, and emotionally direct in a way many prestige dramas aren’t.

One simple way to see the pattern: A large share of top-ranked winners score above 95%, while a noticeable cluster of older and more controversial winners falls below 80%. Critics, over time, seem to reward films that feel alive, not just respectable.

What actually holds up

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the strongest Best Picture winners tend to be very specific in what they’re doing. Not abstractly “well-made,” but sharply defined.

Also read

Spotlight works because it sticks to process—phone calls, documents, conversations—and trusts the audience to lean in. The Godfather balances scale with intimate character moments. Schindler’s List is devastating without losing focus.

Older films hold their ground surprisingly well. It Happened One Night still feels quick and modern in its dialogue. Rebecca builds tension without excess. All Quiet on the Western Front doesn’t soften its anti-war message, even almost a century later.

That said, critics don’t always agree with each other—or with audiences. On Metacritic, for example, some winners land slightly lower than their Rotten Tomatoes scores suggest, especially broader crowd-pleasers.

Musicals and epics like The Sound of Music and Ben-Hur are widely loved but don’t always rank as highly with critics as tighter, more focused dramas. Scale impresses, but precision seems to last longer.

The winners that don’t age gracefully

Then there are the films that feel stuck in their moment. Near the bottom of the Rotten Tomatoes ranking are titles like The Broadway Melody, The Greatest Show on Earth, and Cimarron—films that now play more like historical curiosities than essentials.

Also read

Crash is often criticized for spelling out its message too bluntly, while Moonlight shows how much more critics now value restraint and ambiguity.

Popular winners like Green Book or A Beautiful Mind have slipped in reputation over time. They’re not disasters, but they don’t invite much reinterpretation either. You watch them once, you get the point.

That may be the clearest takeaway. Best Picture winners that last are the ones people keep arguing about, revisiting, and discovering again. The others? They win, they are celebrated, and then they slowly drift out of the conversation.

Sources: Rotten Tomatoes ranking of Best Picture winners by Tomatometer; Metacritic scores for selected Oscar winners