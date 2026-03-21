Meghan’s product launch criticised as poorly timed

A new product launch by the Duchess of Sussex has sparked criticism online after its timing drew comparisons with a major royal event.

The overlap has led to renewed debate about Meghan Markle’s public image and business ventures.

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According to the Daily Express, Meghan announced the latest release from her lifestyle brand, As Ever, just as preparations were underway for a state visit at Windsor Castle.

The Duchess shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo with her daughter, Princess Lilibet, alongside the message: “Something is blooming. A new collaboration with @highcampgardenias arrives tomorrow. Sign up for the launch reminder so you don’t miss it.”

Launch timing

The new collection, centred around floral products, is set to debut on the same day King Charles hosts the Nigerian president for an official state visit.

The Express reports that the coincidence prompted criticism from some royal watchers, who questioned the timing of the announcement.

Meghan had also hinted at the launch earlier in the week, sharing a video of herself arranging flowers.

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Online reaction

The announcement quickly drew reactions on social media, with some users expressing disappointment.

One wrote: “So she’s selling bouquets of flowers just like her bestie Abigail?”

Another said: “The issue is she is not giving us something NEW and different. I can get flowers anywhere.”

A third added: “When most of us are concerned about high grocery prices. She misses the mark, as per usual.”

Others were more blunt, with one comment reading: “When you think it can’t get any worse.”

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Ongoing scrutiny

The Express notes that Meghan’s business ventures have frequently attracted strong opinions online, particularly when they intersect with royal events.

Despite the criticism, the new As Ever collection is scheduled to launch as planned.

The reaction highlights the continued public scrutiny surrounding the Duchess’s commercial projects and their timing.

Sources: Daily Express





