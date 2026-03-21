Princess Kate praised after heartwarming moment with young girls

A royal appearance turned into a heartwarming scene as the Princess of Wales delighted onlookers during a public engagement.

Her natural ease with children quickly became the highlight of the day.

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According to the Daily Express, Princess Catherine attended the Irish Guards St Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, Hampshire, in her role as Colonel of the regiment.

Dressed in a green coat for the occasion, she later met soldiers’ families, where a brief interaction with young children drew widespread attention.

Sweet encounter

During the visit, the princess met Lance Sergeant Mills, his wife Jessica and their three-year-old daughter Vienna.

The child, visibly excited, bounced up and down as Catherine crouched to speak with her.

“Are you excited?” Catherine asked, before telling the girl she had “beautiful hair” and clapping as she twirled in her blue dress.

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Vienna then took the princess’s hands and swung downward, prompting laughter as Catherine helped her back to her feet.

Natural connection

Another young girl, Mila, the daughter of Sergeant English, soon joined the interaction.

Catherine held her hands and complimented her outfit, including a green bow, asking whether “mummy” had helped her get ready.

Lance Sergeant Mills described the meeting as “such a great opportunity”, adding his daughter had been looking forward to it “all week”.

Public reaction

The moment quickly gained traction online, with social media users praising the princess’s warmth.

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One user wrote: “So adorable!”

Others echoed the sentiment, with comments including: “The children’s Princess.” and “Cuteness overloadddd.”

Another post read: “You can tell Catherine is prepared for rambunctious children. She didn’t flinch and handled it perfectly.”

A further comment added: “You can tell when someone really loves children. You can’t fake that children know. HRH Princess Catherine is a very special lady.”

Sources: Daily Express





