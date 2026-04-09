Sony’s old vision of the PlayStation 9 is making headlines again: did it predict the future better than we thought

Sony’s old vision of the PlayStation 9 is making waves again.

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At the turn of the millennium, visions of the future often stretched far beyond reality.

One promotional video from Sony offered a glimpse of gaming decades ahead, sparking curiosity that still resonates today.

As anticipation builds for the next generation of consoles, that old prediction raises a question: how far off was it, really?

A bold prediction

In 1999, Sony released a commercial promoting the PlayStation 2, but its focus extended much further.

The video imagined the year 2078, when a hypothetical PlayStation 9 would redefine gaming entirely.

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According to the promotional concept, the PS9 would appear as a transparent sphere filled with electronic spores.

These particles would connect directly to the human brain, immersing players in fully realized virtual worlds.

The ad suggested features like mind control interfaces, holographic visuals, and telepathic music systems, presenting gaming as a seamless mental experience rather than a physical one.

Technology catching up

At the time, such ideas seemed purely speculative. However, modern developments have begun to echo parts of that vision.

Virtual and augmented reality devices are now widely available, offering increasingly immersive experiences.

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Meanwhile, Neuralink, a company founded by Elon Musk, has already implanted a device into a human brain, aiming to connect technology and neural activity.

These advances suggest that while Sony’s concept was exaggerated, elements of it may not be entirely out of reach in the long term.

A long timeline

The original video concluded by revealing the PlayStation 2, framing it as the first step toward this imagined future.

Since then, Sony has released multiple console generations over roughly 25 years.

If that pace continues, a PlayStation 9 arriving around 2078 no longer seems impossible from a timeline perspective.

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For now, attention remains on nearer developments, with industry expectations pointing to the PlayStation 6 launching no earlier than 2027.

Looking ahead

The old commercial continues to circulate online, prompting discussion about how gaming might evolve in the decades ahead.

While full brain-integrated systems remain theoretical, the direction of current technology suggests that immersive, reality-blurring experiences are becoming increasingly plausible.

What remains uncertain is just how closely the future will resemble Sony’s ambitious vision.

Souces: 80LV