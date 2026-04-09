Bill Gates to testify before Congress as Epstein investigation expands

Bill Gates is set to testify before Congress as part of the ongoing Epstein investigation, placing one of the tech world’s most prominent figures under renewed scrutiny.

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One of the most prominent figures in the tech world is set to appear before U.S. lawmakers, as scrutiny around Jeffrey Epstein’s network continues to widen.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is expected to testify before the House Oversight Committee in June, according to reports, as part of an ongoing investigation into Epstein’s connections and influence.

Congressional probe draws in tech billionaire

The committee, chaired by Rep. James Comer, is examining multiple aspects of the Epstein case, including how he maintained influence, the handling of investigations into his activities, and broader questions around associated individuals.

Gates’ name appeared in recently released documents related to Epstein, prompting lawmakers to request his testimony.

While he is not accused of any criminal wrongdoing, the committee believes he may have relevant information.

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In a letter sent in March, lawmakers stated that Gates could assist in understanding how Epstein and his associates built networks of influence.

Gates says he “did nothing illicit”

Gates has previously acknowledged meeting Epstein on several occasions in the 2010s and attending events where he was present. However, he has consistently denied any involvement in Epstein’s criminal activities.

“I did nothing illicit,” Gates said. “I saw nothing illicit.”

A spokesperson for Gates said he “welcomes the opportunity” to appear before the committee and answer questions, emphasizing that he neither witnessed nor participated in any illegal conduct.

Testimony scheduled for June

The appearance is expected to take place on June 10, following an earlier proposed date in May that was later postponed.

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Gates will join other high-profile figures, including Bill and Hillary Clinton, who have also been called to testify as part of the same investigation.

The hearings are part of a broader congressional effort to examine not only Epstein’s actions, but also potential gaps in oversight, enforcement, and accountability.

Tech world faces renewed scrutiny

For the tech sector, Gates’ testimony underscores how figures from Silicon Valley continue to be drawn into wider political and legal investigations.

While the focus of the hearings is not on the technology industry itself, the involvement of one of its most influential figures highlights the extent of Epstein’s connections across business, politics, and global elites.

The outcome of the hearings may not only shape public understanding of the Epstein case, but also influence how relationships between powerful individuals are scrutinized going forward.

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Sources: US Weekly, House Oversight Committee letter, Department of Justice documents, public statements from Bill Gates