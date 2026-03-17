Russia moves to entrench deportation as default penalty for foreigners

A policy shift is taking shape as authorities consider stricter enforcement measures affecting foreign nationals. The move signals a broader effort to redefine how certain legal violations are handled.

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The country is edging closer to a legal shift that could make deportation the standard response to a broad set of administrative violations. The proposal reflects a wider tightening of migration policy that has accelerated over the past year.

If adopted, it would significantly narrow the room for judicial discretion. In practice, expulsion could become routine rather than exceptional.

Skepticism has emerged early. The Russian newspaper Kommersant reports that Vadim Kozhenov, head of the Migrant Assistance Center, believes the system is already harsh enough.

He noted that even relatively minor incidents can trigger re-entry bans lasting 30 to 40 years. “That raises a question: what gap is this new law meant to fill?” his argument suggests.

For critics, the issue is not just severity but reach. Expanding automatic deportation could affect a much wider group of foreign workers, including those in low-risk sectors.

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Pressure building

The proposal sits within a broader policy shift. Meduza reported that after the Crocus City Hall attack in March 2024, Russian authorities introduced tighter controls on migration, including stricter residency rules and expanded monitoring.

Foreign children entering schools must now pass a Russian language test, Meduza noted, while access to residence permits has been restricted.

Russia hosts millions of migrant workers, particularly in construction, logistics and services.

That makes any tightening of enforcement more than a legal issue. It also carries economic weight.

A legal turning point

The draft amendments, prepared by the Interior Ministry and reviewed on March 16, would apply mandatory deportation to roughly 20 administrative offenses, according to Kommersant.

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Rather than focusing on serious criminal conduct, the measures target categories such as public order violations and failure to comply with state-imposed restrictions.

Meduza writes that the ministry justified the move by pointing to rising unlawful activity among foreign nationals.

The key change is procedural. Judges would no longer be able to replace deportation with fines or short-term detention.

That removes flexibility. And it signals something broader.

If passed, the law would formalize a shift already underway: Treating deportation not as a last resort, but as a primary enforcement tool. How widely it is applied may ultimately determine its impact.

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Sources: Kommersant, Meduza