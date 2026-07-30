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All of Europe could be on fire, EU warns ahead of new heatwave

Jens Asbjørn Bøgen Jens Asbjørn Bøgen
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Ille-sur-Tet, Pyrenees-Orientales, France - July 6, 2026: Firefighters respond to a wildfire near Ille-sur-Têt, close to Perpignan, as a burned car is seen in the affected area in the Pyrenees-Orientales region of southern France.
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Last year, more than a million hectares of land was destroyed by wildfires in Europe, and this year could break that record.

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Firefighters in Western Europe are pushed to their limits, as authorities have been battling massive blazes in Spain, France, and Portugal over recent weeks – and still are.

With another possible heatwave hitting Europe in the coming weeks, the threat of further wildfires increases, and according to Maria Zuber, head of the EU Emergency Response Coordination Centre, countries neighbouring the countries currently fighting the fires need to be alert.

“The next risk, it’s already moving to Greece and also Central Europe,” Zuber told reporters on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

All Europe on fire

The EU has deployed firefighting aircraft and ground crews to support overloaded local authorities, but Zuber warned that the crisis could easily spread further.

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“Now we see that it will go to Greece. Italy will face risk at the beginning of August, and we will need to see what will happen with the Iberian Peninsula, because if (it is) there as well, we will have all Europe on fire,” she said.

Yesterday, Greek outlets reported that at least two firefighters had died fighting wildfires on the Greek island of Crete. Wildfires have also broken out on the islands of Lesbos and the Peloponnese.

Last year, unprecedented blazes destroyed more than one million hectares of land across Europe. This year looks just as severe. “We have the potential that this is another record,” Zuber said.

Heat reaches Britain

The heat is spreading far beyond southern shores. Even the UK is feeling the severe pressure of this summer’s weather.

As reported by British media, around 70 firefighters rushed to battle a major forest fire at Dunwich Heath in Suffolk. Officials quickly declared a major incident at the reserve.

Temperatures keep smashing records. According to The Daily Express, Met Office Chief Forecaster Paul Gundersen pointed out how unusual 2026 has been.

“A temperature value of 35°C today will be the seventh day of 2026 when the UK has recorded a value of 35°C or higher,” Gundersen said.

He added, “Prior to this year, the record was five days of 35°C or above in a single year set in 1976.”

This article is made and published by Jens Asbjørn Bogen, who may have used AI in the preparation

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