“We can’t go punch for punch. We have to be asymmetric”, acting Ukrainian defense minister says

Acting Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara says Ukraine cannot confront Russia “punch for punch” and must instead rely on asymmetric tactics, efficient resource management and long-range strikes to maximize its military effectiveness.

Ukraine cannot match Russia’s military resources directly and must instead rely on asymmetric tactics, careful resource management and precision strikes, Acting Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara said in his first interview since taking office.

According to Reuters, Khmara outlined his approach in an interview with U.S. conservative commentator Laura Loomer following his appointment as acting defense minister last week.

Different strategy

Khmara said Ukraine’s military strategy must focus on achieving the greatest possible impact with limited resources rather than attempting to mirror Russia’s battlefield tactics.

“I have a real picture in my head of what is being used, what can be used against the enemy, and what can be most effective moving forward,” Khmara said.

Asked about Ukraine’s recent long-range strikes against Russian oil facilities and infrastructure, he added: “We can’t go punch for punch. We have to be asymmetric.”

According to Reuters, Khmara said logistics and efficient resource management remain critical to ensuring frontline units receive the equipment they need.

Strategic partnership

The report said Ukraine’s long-range attacks on Russian energy infrastructure have contributed to fuel shortages in parts of Russia, while Ukrainian forces have also slowed Russian advances along sections of the roughly 1,200-kilometer front line.

According to Reuters, Khmara said Ukraine’s deep strikes are designed to impose costs on Russia that exceed the expense of carrying out the attacks.

He also expressed hope that relations between Kyiv and Washington would develop into a long-term strategic partnership, with Ukraine sharing its experience in modern warfare.

Air defense priority

According to Reuters, Khmara said it is vital for Ukraine to acquire the ability to manufacture Patriot interceptor missiles domestically to strengthen its air defenses against Russian attacks.

The report noted that U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier this month that Washington would grant Ukraine a license to produce Patriot interceptors. Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also discussed reviving peace talks with Russia and plans for domestic missile production during talks on Tuesday.

Sources: Reuters