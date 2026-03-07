Macron announces plan to boost France’s nuclear weapons stockpile

“I have decided to increase the numbers of warheads of our arsenal,” Macron said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said France will increase the number of nuclear warheads in its arsenal. The current stockpile is believed to be below 300 weapons. Macron did not specify how many additional warheads will be produced.



The announcement marks a historic shift in France’s defense policy. It is the first time the country has expanded its nuclear arsenal since at least 1992.

A decision revealed at a key submarine base

Macron delivered the announcement during a speech at L’Ile Longue in northwestern France. The military base hosts France’s ballistic missile submarines, a central part of the country’s nuclear deterrent.

Standing near the submarine Le Temeraire, Macron addressed military personnel and officials. The setting underscored the strategic importance of France’s nuclear forces.

Macron says deterrence must remain powerful

During the speech, Macron emphasized the need for a strong and credible deterrent. He framed the decision as a responsibility tied to France’s national security.



“My responsibility is to ensure that our deterrence maintains, and will maintain in the future, its assured destructive power.”

Europe’s security landscape is changing

Macron’s remarks were aimed partly at explaining the role of French nuclear weapons in Europe’s defense. Security debates across the continent have intensified in recent years.



European governments are increasingly focused on how to strengthen their own capabilities. Nuclear deterrence remains one of the most sensitive elements of that discussion.

Concerns about the U.S. nuclear umbrella

Part of the concern stems from tensions involving U.S. President Donald Trump. European leaders have questioned whether the United States will always maintain the same level of security commitments to its allies.



For decades, NATO countries relied on the American nuclear umbrella. That policy was designed to protect allied nations if they faced a nuclear threat.

France holds a unique position in the EU

France currently stands as the only nuclear power within the European Union. Its weapons therefore carry broader strategic importance for the continent.

Macron suggested that the strength of France’s arsenal is a key factor in maintaining European security. The country’s deterrence strategy has long been based on independence and credibility.

Macron warns of devastating consequences

In his speech, Macron stressed the destructive power of France’s nuclear capabilities. He described the arsenal as a force capable of deterring any potential adversary.



“If we had to use our arsenal, no state, however powerful, could shield itself from it, and no state, however vast, would recover from it,” Macron said.

Opening dialogue with European partners

Macron has also sought deeper discussions with other European nations about nuclear deterrence. Last year, he invited partners to take part in talks on how France’s nuclear strategy could relate to wider European defense.



Some countries have already expressed interest in participating in related discussions. The idea is to strengthen cooperation without changing France’s control over its weapons.

Germany begins exploring cooperation

Germany has been one of the countries engaging in early discussions. Chancellor Friedrich Merz recently said he had held “initial talks” with Macron about the issue.



He also raised the possibility of German Air Force aircraft carrying French nuclear bombs. The idea remains theoretical but highlights how seriously the debate is being taken.

France and the UK coordinate nuclear strategies

France and the United Kingdom have also taken steps toward closer coordination. In July, the two countries adopted a joint declaration related to their nuclear forces.

Both nations maintain independent deterrents. However, the agreement allows their nuclear capabilities to be “coordinated” in certain strategic situations.

Britain remains Europe’s other nuclear power

Although the UK left the European Union, it remains a key NATO ally. Britain is the only other European country with its own nuclear deterrent.

Cooperation between Paris and London therefore carries significant strategic weight. Together, the two countries represent Europe’s main nuclear capabilities.

Control over French weapons remains national

Despite talk of cooperation, Macron has made one point clear. Decisions about using France’s nuclear weapons will remain strictly national.

The French president retains sole authority over such choices. This principle has long been a cornerstone of France’s nuclear doctrine.

A historic shift in French defense policy

The decision to increase the number of warheads signals a notable change in strategy. For decades, France maintained a stable and relatively limited nuclear arsenal.

Macron’s announcement suggests a new phase in European security thinking. It reflects growing uncertainty and a renewed focus on deterrence across the continent.