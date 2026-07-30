Thousands evacuated as deadly wildfire burns out of control in Greece

Hwavy winds makes it impossible for aircraft to help containing the fire.

Thousands have been evacuated after fierce winds turned a local blaze on the Greek island of Crete into a roaring fire wall that stretched over 15 kilometres across the southern part of the island.

According to Euronews, heavy gusts hitting 100 kilometres per hour kept aircraft grounded, leaving ground crews to battle the flames alone.

More than 220 firefighters and 53 engines fought through the night alongside local volunteers. Additional specialised units arrived by ferry from the mainland to help contain scattered hotspots before they reached seaside towns.

The tragedy hit home deeply. At least two firefighters lost their lives while tackling the blaze near Krya Vrysi. The Greek Fire Service identified the fallen men as 25-year-old and 58-year-old.

Describing the relentless battle against the inferno, Rethymno Deputy Regional Governor Maria Lioni spoke of a “nightmare night and nightmare day” as officials scrambled to assess damaged property.

Mass coastal evacuations

Emergency alerts flashed on phones throughout the afternoon, urging thousands to flee. Local police and coast guard vessels safely evacuated around 8,000 residents and holidaymakers from Agia Galini and nearby beaches.

Roughly 700 displaced people found temporary shelter in a nearby sports hall equipped with beds and basic supplies. Hotel owners and travel agencies stepped in to place other tourists in safe rooms.

Phaistos Mayor Grigoris Nikolidakis praised the community effort to support those fleeing the flames. “We welcomed the people who were forced to leave. Some departed under the care of travel agencies, but most were accommodated here,” he said.

Satellite images from Meteosat-12 captured a thick smoke plume stretching 100 kilometres south over the Mediterranean Sea. Meteorologists confirmed the heavy smoke drifted far off the coast while ground crews kept fighting.

Firefighters remain vigilant

Further north on Lesbos, firefighters struggled against flare-ups in dense olive groves near Plomari. Flames have already consumed roughly 100 hectares of forest and farmland.

With very high fire risks forecast across Attica, Crete, and the Aegean islands, civil protection authorities remain on high alert. Officials urge everyone to avoid any outdoor activity that could spark fresh fires.