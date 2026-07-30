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Meghan Markle reportedly tells Prince Harry to move on from Royal Family

Nicolai Haugsted Nicolai Haugsted
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Meghan Markle
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Meghan Markle said to be shifting the spotlight away from the Royal Family.

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Life in California was supposed to mark a fresh start for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but reports suggest the past continues to cast a long shadow over their home. Now, according to a new report, the Duchess of Sussex wants that to change.

Following the couple’s latest trip to the United Kingdom, Meghan is said to believe the time has come for Harry to stop dwelling on his long-running disputes with the Royal Family and instead concentrate on the life they are building together in the United States.

‘She feels she has done her part’

According to a source quoted by Express, Meghan believes she has fully supported Harry throughout the visit to Britain, despite keeping a low profile.

“Meghan feels she has done her part to help him. She went to England, kept a low profile and followed all the rules because she knew how important the trip was.”

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The source claims that, now the couple has returned home, Meghan no longer wants royal tensions to dominate their everyday lives.

Focus shifts to California

Instead of revisiting old family conflicts, Meghan is reportedly urging Harry to put his energy into their future in America.

According to the source, that also means prioritizing the projects and business ventures she is currently pursuing.

“But now that they’re back home, she’s saying it’s time to forget about the royals and instead put their energy into the life they’re building in America—which really means focusing on her and her brand.”

The report suggests Meghan believes the couple should devote their attention to opportunities ahead rather than continuing to relive disputes from the past.

Career momentum strengthens her position

The reported change in priorities comes as Meghan is said to be enjoying a particularly successful period professionally.

According to the source, her recent Emmy nomination and growing success with her television projects have reinforced her determination to make the most of the opportunities now available to her.

The source also claims Meghan has no intention of allowing those opportunities to slip away while attention remains fixed on Harry’s ongoing disagreements with the Royal Family.

Express notes that the claims originate from an unnamed source close to the couple, and neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle has publicly commented on the report.

This article is made and published by Nicolai H, who may have used AI in the preparation

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