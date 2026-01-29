FDA Issues Recall on Chia Seeds Sold in Stores and Online

Many people keep chia seeds in their kitchen as a healthy snack or ingredient in smoothies and baked goods.

But some of these products are now being recalled because they may carry a dangerous bacteria.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says there is an active recall on certain chia seeds sold across the country. The recall involves 8-ounce pouches of Navitas Organics’ Organic Chia Seeds, reports Eatingwell. These were sold at stores like Whole Foods Market and online retailers such as Amazon.

Affected Lots

The recalled products have a UPC code of 858847000284. They also have specific lot codes and best-by dates. These include:

W31025283, W31025286, and W31025287 with best-by dates at the end of April 2027.

They also include W31025311, W31025314, W31025315, W31025316, and W31025317 with best-by dates at the end of May 2027.

If you have any of these chia seeds, you should not eat them. You can throw them away or return them to the store for a refund. This recall follows an international recall linked to a shared supplier. It also affects Canadian products. Left Coast Organics’ Organic Chia Seeds in 900-gram bags sold in stores across Canada are included.

Potential Salmonella Contamination

The reason for the recall is potential contamination with Salmonella bacteria. Salmonella infection, called salmonellosis, can be serious. People at higher risk include young children, those over 65, pregnant women, and anyone with a weakened immune system.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection include stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and sometimes headaches. If you develop any of these symptoms after eating chia seeds, you should contact a healthcare provider immediately.

For questions about the recall, Navitas Organics can be reached at 855-215-5702. Their phone lines are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Checking your pantry for these chia seeds is the safest step. Even a small amount could cause illness. Returning or disposing of the seeds will help prevent any risk of infection. Staying alert about food recalls protects your health and the health of your family.

Sources: Eatingwell