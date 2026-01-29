China Denies Role in Russia’s Oreshnik Missile Program

Tensions between China, Russia, and the West continue to rise as new reports link Chinese equipment to Russia’s missile program.

Others are reading now

The Oreshnik missile, a nuclear-capable weapon, has drawn attention after being deployed twice against Ukraine. Questions about Chinese involvement have stirred international concern.

Chinese Equipment Worth Billions

On January 29, China’s Foreign Ministry dismissed claims that Chinese tools were used to build the Oreshnik, reports the Kyiv Independent. The Telegraph reported that at least $10.3 billion in Chinese equipment had been sent to Russia, including machines and tools for warhead production. Ukrainian intelligence said a Chinese-made carousel lathe was found at Russia’s Votkinsk plant, which makes the Oreshnik and other missiles.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Beijing’s position on the Ukraine conflict has been clear. He said China has never tried to escalate the situation, profit from it, or avoid responsibility. He called reports linking China to the Oreshnik attempts to shift blame.

China has remained one of Russia’s key partners since the full-scale invasion began. The country has helped Russia handle Western sanctions and supplied dual-use equipment for its defense industry. Publicly, Beijing claims to be neutral and denies giving military aid to either side.

New Or More Like Modified?

The Oreshnik missile itself is an intermediate-range ballistic missile. Moscow claims it can travel at 13,000 kilometers per hour, making it hard for Western defense systems to intercept. Russia has only fired it twice—once at Dnipro in November 2024, and again at Lviv in January 2026. The Lviv strike occurred roughly 60 kilometers from the Polish border.

Also read

While Russia presents the Oreshnik as a new and advanced weapon, experts say it is largely based on the RS-26 Rubezh, a nuclear-capable missile first produced in 2011. Analysts point out that the Oreshnik may be more of a modification than a completely new missile.

The new claims about Chinese tools raise questions about the global flow of defense technology. The story illustrates the difficulties in tracking dual-use equipment and the fine line between civilian and military applications. It also highlights how conflicts can ripple far beyond the battlefield, drawing in global powers and testing international norms.

As investigations continue, both China and Russia face scrutiny from governments and analysts watching closely for any evidence of direct military support.

Sources: the Kyiv Independent