Study reveals how chia seeds affect the body

Chia seeds have long been marketed as a simple way to boost everyday meals. Now, new scientific research is shedding more light on how the popular superfood may affect hunger and brain function.

Chia seeds are commonly sprinkled on porridge, blended into smoothies or turned into puddings. They are widely regarded as a nutrient-dense food, containing fibre, protein, omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and a range of vitamins.

Despite their popularity, some consumers have raised concerns about digestive issues, including reports of blockages or claims that chia seeds are often eaten incorrectly.

Even so, interest in their health potential remains strong, particularly in relation to appetite control and weight management.

Inside the research

Researchers in Brazil set out to examine how chia flour and chia oil affect satiety, inflammation and antioxidant activity in the brain.

Their study was published in the journal Nutrition.

To simulate diet-related metabolic problems seen in humans, scientists fed most of the test animals a high-fat, high-fructose diet. A separate control group was given a standard, healthier diet for comparison.

Over a 10-week period, one group consumed the unhealthy diet alone, another received the same diet with chia oil added, and a third had chia flour included. Afterward, brain tissue samples were collected for analysis.

Key findings

Rats given chia oil showed increased activity in genes linked to satiety, suggesting a greater sense of fullness after eating. This effect was less pronounced in those fed chia flour.

However, both forms of chia appeared to improve the brain’s response to leptin, a hormone involved in regulating hunger.

Overall, the researchers found that chia products helped restore aspects of brain function affected by the unhealthy diet and reduced signals associated with overeating.

What it could mean

In their conclusion, the researchers wrote: “The consumption of chia flour and oil associated with a HFHF diet modulated the expression of genes involved in satiety and inflammatory response mechanisms.”

They also noted a possible link between changes in gut microbiota and brain signals related to fullness and inflammation.

The findings suggest chia products may help people feel full after eating, potentially supporting healthier eating habits and weight-loss efforts when included as part of a balanced diet.

Sources: Nutrition journal