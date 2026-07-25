How households can rely less on ultra-processed food

Changing a family’s diet usually happens through ordinary decisions made over months or years. Money, time and what is available nearby often matter as much as intention.

For many households, cutting back on unhealthy foods sounds straightforward until daily life gets in the way. Convenience, cost and habit can make even small dietary changes difficult to sustain.

In an article for The Guardian, writer Jen Sherman describes spending five years reducing her family’s reliance on ultra-processed food. It was not a clean break. Some products stayed, while cooking and choosing simpler ingredients gradually became more familiar.

Not every food that has been processed belongs in the ultra-processed category. Frozen vegetables, canned beans and cheese all go through some form of preparation or preservation, but that alone does not make them ultra-processed.

In broad terms, ultra-processed products tend to be factory-made and contain ingredients or use methods that are uncommon in an ordinary kitchen.

Convenience shapes the choice

Sherman writes that fruit, vegetables, nuts and seeds were easier to serve when they were already in the house and pleasant to eat. Packaged products have an obvious advantage: They demand almost no preparation.

Kary Rappaport, a pediatric occupational therapist, told The Guardian that children can become more comfortable with unfamiliar flavors through repeated exposure. She advised parents to talk about texture, sweetness or temperature instead of pressing children to declare whether they like something.

Chef Penny Stankiewicz told the paper that seasonal produce often tastes better with little preparation. Fresh ingredients are not affordable or accessible to everyone, so frozen and canned options remain important.

A few reliable meals can also help. People do not need an ambitious recipe every night.

Barriers remain outside the kitchen

Julia Wolfson, a public health specialist at Johns Hopkins University, told The Guardian that people who cook at home more often tend to consume less ultra-processed food. She also pointed to the sheer presence of these products in supermarkets, where they occupy a large share of the shelves and are often among the quickest options available.

That becomes important on evenings when work finishes late, children need to be taken to activities or there is little energy left for preparing a meal. In those moments, convenience is not necessarily a sign of poor judgment. It can be the most realistic answer to a crowded schedule.

Cost and access also shape what ends up on the table. Fresh ingredients, cooking equipment and the time needed to prepare food are not equally available to every household.

Sherman’s experience leads to a practical conclusion: Lasting change is more likely when different choices fit into ordinary routines. A family does not have to remove every ultra-processed product at once. What matters more is creating habits that remain manageable when life becomes busy.

Source: The Guardian