Sales of Sam Neill’s Two Paddocks wine increase following actor’s passing

When a beloved public figure passes away, fans often search for personal ways to honor their memory.

According to DR News, what started as a time-honored tradition of raising a glass to a legendary artist has turned into an extraordinary nationwide tribute in one country.

Toasting a legend

Screen icon Sam Neill passed away on July 13 at the age of 78 following a battle with pneumonia. In the days since his death, admirers across New Zealand have found a deeply personal way to celebrate his life.

Sales of the actor’s private wine label have experienced a massive boom. The Guardian reported that fans are flocking to liquor stores and supermarkets to buy bottles produced at Neill’s vineyard.

The surge in demand has caught retailers completely off guard. At national chain Liquorland, which operates 175 stores, the vineyard’s pinot noir skyrocketed from 423rd place on the sales charts to number five in a single week.

That single jump represents an astonishing sales increase of 1,828 percent. Meanwhile, specialty shop Regional Wines in Wellington sold out of the brand entirely on the day the actor died.

Flying off shelves

Wholesaler Moore Wilsons reported selling five times its normal volume of Two Paddocks wine. Management noted that customers are purchasing the bottles with specific plans for their evening viewing.

“Customers have told us they plan to enjoy Sir Sam Neill’s film with a glass of his pinot noir,” said Amanda Thompson, managing director at Moore Wilsons.

“Others are filling up the wine cellar, and some cafes and restaurants have put up a board with a special offer to pay tribute to his life.”

Two Paddocks chief executive Jacqui Murphy said the late actor would have appreciated the spirit behind the surge. Speaking to The Guardian, Murphy said, “I’m sure he would be upset about the reason for it, but he always talked about wine being about having fun and bringing people together.”

Roots in Otago

Neill established his vineyard in 1993 in the picturesque Central Otago region of New Zealand’s South Island. That was the very same year his blockbuster film ‘Jurassic Park’ arrived in movie theaters.

The project began as a small personal passion that grew over four decades. Today, the estate produces riesling, rose, and acclaimed pinot noir bottles that now serve as a lasting tribute to a national treasure.

Sources: Dr News, The Guardian