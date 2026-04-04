Four essential lawn jobs to do now for a perfect summer garden

As temperatures rise and daylight hours increase, gardens across the UK are beginning to show signs of new life.

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With the growing season now underway, experts say this is a crucial moment for homeowners to prepare their lawns for the months ahead.

Timing, they warn, could make the difference between a thriving lawn and patchy grass later in the year.

The season begins

According to Greenhouse Stores cited by Express, March marks the point when the growing season “properly starts,” as soil temperatures climb and grass begins to recover after winter.

By the end of the month, conditions typically support visible growth, particularly once soil temperatures reach around 7°C.

This shift means lawns require early attention to ensure healthy development through spring and summer.

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First cut caution

One of the most important tasks is carrying out the first mow of the year, but only if the grass is actively growing.

Experts advise setting the mower blade high, at around 40mm, and avoiding cutting more than a third of the grass length at once.

They also warn against mowing when the ground is too wet, as this can damage the lawn and leave visible marks.

Repair and feed

Another priority is fixing bare patches that may have developed over winter.

This involves removing dead grass, loosening the soil, reseeding, and adding a light layer of compost while keeping the area moist.

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Gardeners are also encouraged to apply a nitrogen-rich spring feed from mid-March, following instructions carefully to avoid damaging the grass.

Improving soil health

Aerating compacted areas is the final key step, especially in heavily used or waterlogged parts of the lawn.

Using a garden fork to create small holes helps improve drainage and allows air and nutrients to reach the roots.

Alongside lawn care, general garden maintenance such as clearing debris, repairing damage, and preparing compost bins can help set the stage for a productive season.

Sources: Daily Express, Greenhouse Stores