Want to leave the US? These countries will pay you to relocate

A growing number of Americans are choosing to leave the United States, with new data suggesting the trend is accelerating.

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At the same time, several countries are actively encouraging relocation by offering financial incentives and lifestyle benefits.

The combination of rising living costs and global mobility is reshaping where people choose to build their lives.

Leaving america

According to The Wall Street Journal, cited by Unilad, migration patterns show a notable imbalance, with around 2.6 to 2.7 million arrivals compared to a gap of 150,000 people.

Estimates suggest between four and nine million Americans now live overseas, including large communities in Mexico, Europe, the UK and Canada.

While no single cause explains the shift, economic pressures, including the cost of living, are seen as a major factor.

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Countries paying

In response, several nations have launched programs to attract new residents.

Chile’s “Start-Up Chile” initiative offers financial backing, workspaces and discounts to entrepreneurs willing to set up businesses locally. Reports indicate funding can reach significant sums depending on the project.

Croatia has taken a different approach, offering extremely low-cost housing in areas such as Legrad to encourage repopulation, particularly for younger applicants meeting specific criteria.

Island incentives

Some smaller or remote locations are offering direct payments.

On the Greek island of Antikythera, new residents can receive €500 per month for up to three years as part of efforts to boost a population of around 50 people.

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Ireland’s “Our Living Islands” scheme provides grants to renovate vacant homes on offshore islands, allowing newcomers to settle or rent out restored properties.

European offers

Elsewhere in Europe, governments are targeting rural decline.

Italy is offering up to $30,000 to those willing to move to small villages in regions such as Sardinia and Calabria, provided they commit to living there.

Spain’s “Live in Ambroz” program offers grants of around €15,000 to remote workers who relocate for at least two years.

In Switzerland, the village of Albinen provides up to 25,000 Swiss francs per adult to encourage long-term settlement, though strict conditions apply, including property investment and a minimum stay.

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Tropical options

Beyond Europe, destinations such as Mauritius are also attracting newcomers with grants to support business creation.

Applicants can access financial support through government-backed programs, though eligibility requirements vary.

As global competition for residents grows, these initiatives highlight how migration patterns are evolving, with countries increasingly willing to pay for population growth.

Sources: The Wall Street Journal, Brookings Institution, Unilad.