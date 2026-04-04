Royal gardener says these changes could boost your home’s value

A well-kept garden can make or break a property sale.

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Few people understand that better than someone who spent decades shaping one of Britain’s most famous estates.

Now, a former senior gardener to King Charles III has shared practical advice on how homeowners can turn outdoor spaces into valuable assets.

Lessons from highgrove

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Jack Stooks, who worked for more than 20 years at Highgrove, the King’s private residence, says thoughtful garden design can significantly increase a property’s appeal, according to Express.

The estate itself, purchased in 1980, is now worth an estimated £30 million, with its carefully maintained gardens playing a major role in that value.

Drawing on his experience, Stooks outlined key changes homeowners can make to attract buyers.

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Decking decisions

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One recommendation is installing decking, though he warns poor workmanship can have the opposite effect.

“Adding decking is a great thing to do if you can. But DIY decking can be quite problematic,” he said.

“When it isn’t done properly, it’s going to look bad and decrease the value of your home definitely. But if it’s done really well with anti-slip decking, especially in the winter, then it’s a really good move to make.”

He added: “In winter, it’s really important that you have things in place to ensure people don’t slip and it will make a real difference with competing houses on the market. They’re more likely to go for a house that is safe. Make sure you pressure wash it and keep it as clean and tidy as you can. Even when an anti-slip decking gets wet or damp, you will find moss will start to grow, and that can become slippery.”

Keep it neutral

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When it comes to patios and outdoor décor, Stooks advises avoiding bold colours.

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“If you want to decorate the area so it looks new and fresh, I would be less inclined to use bright colours for this. I would opt for neutral tones and colours, it needs to fit in with anybody’s style,” he said.

“They need to be able to see themselves living there, so stay away from anything too out there. It also looks way more attractive with subtle colour, as the plants and flowers can give that boost of colour. Even when it comes to gravel, make sure it’s a natural stone colour as well as any wood that is on show.”

Less is more

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A tidy, low-maintenance garden is often more appealing than a complex design.

“First impressions matter, and buyers want to see potential rather than a long to-do list. Make sure to clear away the weeds, tidy up your borders, and cut everything back, so the garden feels fresh and well cared for,” he said.

He also cautioned against demanding plants: “Avoid high-maintenance planting that could mean hard work ahead, such as roses. Yes, they look beautiful, but they can feel demanding and are a lot of work to maintain.”

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Practical additions

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Storage and privacy can also boost a garden’s appeal.

“A shed can be a huge selling point for a lot of people. It’s a place for your gardening tools, so it will avoid clutter building up,” Stooks explained.

On privacy, he noted: “Privacy is incredibly important to buyers, especially if neighbouring properties overlook the garden. Tall fences or walls can help, but hedging often offers a softer and more affordable solution.”

Finishing touches

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Finally, he recommends adding a single standout feature to give the garden character.

“A single standout feature can really transform a garden,” Jack added. “Topiary pieces work beautifully as visual focal points and give the garden personality. Once shaped, they become a living piece of artwork and a great talking point. for guests. I find that Yew is ideal for topiary thanks to its structure and longevity.”

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With buyers increasingly valuing outdoor space, these simple adjustments could make a significant difference when it comes to selling a home.

Sources: Daily Express, Savoo