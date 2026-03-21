A decade later, Rob Kardashian is rewriting his relationship with fame

Nearly a decade after stepping back from fame, he is cautiously reentering the public eye. His recent appearance on The Kardashians has reignited interest, but his approach to visibility looks very different from before.

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When Rob Kardashian appeared in the season 7 premiere of The Kardashians in October 2025, it was a rare moment. According to PEOPLE, the appearance marked his first return to the family’s reality TV world in years.

The scene, tied to saying goodbye to the family’s longtime home, carried emotional weight. It also allowed his relatives to address persistent rumors.

“Rob is doing well, he’s alive,” Khloé Kardashian said, pushing back on speculation about his absence.

Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, acknowledged what had been missing, saying, “It would be great if he would regularly be back on.”

The brief return suggested openness, but not a full reversal of his long-standing retreat.

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Stepping Away

Kardashian’s withdrawal from public life began in 2016, during a period marked by personal challenges and intense media scrutiny. Speaking on his sister Khloé Kardashian’s podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, cited by PEOPLE, he later described the decision as necessary for his well-being.

“Like, I’m not comfortable in my skin, so why would I wanna go be on camera and just be vulnerable and let people in?” he said.

He made clear the distance was not about family tensions, but about self-perception and mental space. He also indicated he would only consider filming again under conditions that feel “positive” and “natural,” signaling a more selective approach to exposure.

His stance reflects a wider shift seen among reality TV figures, where constant visibility is no longer always the goal.

Life, Reframed

Away from television, Kardashian’s life has centered on routine and family, particularly his daughter Dream, born in 2016. His social media posts, though infrequent, offer snapshots of birthdays, holidays and everyday moments.

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For her ninth birthday, he wrote, “Thank you for making me proud every day ! I love you so much!! I am Happy when you are – A Happy Happy Birthday.”

Blac Chyna, Dream’s mother, said in comments reported by PEOPLE in August 2025 that their co-parenting relationship is “100 percent amazing.” She added, “For parents that’s going through it right now, I promise you, things do get better.”

Kardashian also remains closely connected to his siblings, often appearing in family gatherings shared online, even if he avoids the spotlight itself.

His recent reappearance suggests not a return to old habits, but a recalibration. Fame, for him, now seems optional.

Source: PEOPLE