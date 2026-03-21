Living with a serial killer’s legacy

The room was quiet, but the tension wasn’t. Nearly 20 years after her father’s crimes came to light, Kerri Rawson sat across from him again, searching for answers she wasn’t sure he would give. What she found instead drew a line she says she will not cross again.

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When Rawson entered the Kansas prison in 2023, it was not out of reconciliation. She had agreed to help investigators revisit unsolved cases possibly linked to Dennis Rader, the BTK Killer, whose murders spanned from 1974 to 1991, writes PEOPLE.

The meeting, shown in the Netflix documentary My Father, the BTK Killer, quickly shifted away from facts. Rader resisted her questions and tried to steer the conversation elsewhere.

“What are you talking about? Can’t we just reminisce? Can’t we just have a father-daughter — can’t we just have memories?” he said.

Rawson pressed on, raising notes she had seen in evidence. His reply was dismissive: “Oh, that was just a fantasy. I never touched the family.”

Hours later, she left without the clarity she had hoped for. What remained was a decision. “I don’t ever want to go near that person again,” she said.

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Evidence and aftermath

Long before that meeting, Rawson had already been pulled into the case in an unexpected way. As ABC News reported in its 20/20 coverage, investigators obtained a warrant for her medical records to establish a familial DNA connection, a key step in identifying Rader.

She has since said she understands why it happened, even if the method felt invasive at the time. The urgency to stop a serial offender, she acknowledged, outweighed her personal privacy.

Still, the consequences extended far beyond the investigation. Public attention fixed her identity to her father’s crimes almost overnight. “Every freaking headline for the last 10 years has said, ‘BTK’s daughter,’” she told PEOPLE.

Cases like hers often leave relatives navigating stigma they did not choose, a reality criminologists have long noted when families become unwilling extensions of notorious crimes.

Redefining herself

Rawson avoided public commentary for years, focusing on recovery rather than visibility. “I was just trying to stay alive and breathe,” she told the magazine, describing the period after her father’s arrest.

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Her first public response came in 2014, after Stephen King discussed A Good Marriage during interviews tied to its film adaptation, a story loosely inspired by cases like BTK.

Speaking to The Wichita Eagle, she said, “He’s exploiting my father’s 10 victims and their families.”

Since then, her role has shifted. She now advocates for victims and for families of offenders who face harassment, threats and isolation in the wake of high-profile crimes.

Life today, she has said, is grounded in ordinary routines with her own family in Michigan. The distinction matters to her. “I’m just a normal person… I’m just me.”

And after that final prison visit, the separation she once struggled to define now feels settled.

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Sources: PEOPLE, ABC News (20/20), The Wichita Eagle, Netflix (My Father, the BTK Killer)