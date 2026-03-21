Doctor warns long-term use of this medication could be harmful

A widely used medication taken by millions could carry risks if used for too long, experts have warned.

Concerns are growing over potential side effects linked to extended use of a popular acid reflux treatment.

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According to LADbible, omeprazole, a proton pump inhibitor (PPI), is commonly prescribed to treat heartburn and conditions such as gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GORD).

Figures cited in the report show more than 73 million prescriptions were issued in the UK between 2022 and 2023, underlining how widely the drug is used.

How it works

Speaking on the Diary of a CEO podcast, specialist Simon Mills explained how the medication reduces stomach acid.

He said: “And what omeprazole does is shut down the acid production in the stomach. So you don’t get as much damage from reflux.

“When we’re getting acid reflux, actually, it’s not because you got too much acid. is because you’re refluxing it. It’s going back up into the oesophagus. But omeprazole will put an end to that.”

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While effective, he warned that long-term use may bring additional complications.

Growing concerns

Mills said: “The list of problems occurring from long-term omeprazole use is beginning to grow and is serious… All sorts of things are beginning to be downstream problems associated with long-term omeprazole use.”

The NHS states that common side effects can include headaches, stomach pain, nausea, diarrhoea and excess gas, particularly when starting treatment.

However, longer use has been linked to more serious issues, including bone fractures, infections and reduced levels of key nutrients such as vitamin B12 and magnesium.

Rebound effect

Health guidance also warns that stopping the medication can trigger a temporary worsening of symptoms.

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Mills said: “But the other thing is that once you’re on it, it’s really difficult to come off it, and you get a famous rebound effect.

“So you come off omeprazole, and wow, you get much more trouble. So the only thing to do is take more omeprazole, and people find it really hard to come off it.”

The NHS adds: “The chance of getting serious side effects can be higher if you take omeprazole for a long time (a year or more).”

According to NHS Hertfordshire and West Essex Integrated Care Board, some patients may experience increased acid production after stopping the drug, though this usually settles within a couple of weeks.

Sources: LADbible, NHS, Diary of a CEO podcast, HSE





