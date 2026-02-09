Lip reader deciphers Lewis Hamilton’s Super Bowl comment to Kim Kardashian

A brief exchange in the stands has now added further intrigue.

Two global celebrities sitting side by side at the Super Bowl were enough to ignite fresh speculation.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian were seen sitting next to each other at the Super Bowl on February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The game ended with the Seattle Seahawks beating the New England Patriots.

Their appearance together quickly drew attention online, with many describing it as their first public outing as a pair. Rumors of a possible relationship have circulated for weeks but remain unconfirmed.

As the match unfolded, cameras captured moments of conversation between the Formula 1 champion and the reality television star.

Lip reader’s claim

Nicola Hickling, founder of LipReader, shared her interpretation of one exchange with the Daily Mail. She said Hamilton appeared to make a personal remark to Kardashian.

According to Hickling, Hamilton said: “No I don’t take just any girl to my mom, I mean you’re gonna meet someday, she is very excited to see you.”

Hickling observed that Kardashian “shuffled uncomfortably in her seat” before replying with “a simple okay.”

Reading the moment

Hickling suggested the interaction showed signs of intimacy. “Firstly, there is the pose that registers undivided attention between them, which is a form of non-verbal stroke when you’re on a date,” she said.

She added that Kardashian leaned back as Hamilton spoke, which she described as a flattering gesture. “This flattering ‘stroke’ produces a ‘purr’ response from him which is visible in the way his facial features soften and he talks through a smile of pleasure,” Hickling said.

The interpretation has further fueled speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Past relationships

Kardashian has been publicly linked to several high-profile figures since her divorce from Kanye West. She dated comedian Pete Davidson between late 2021 and 2022 and was later rumored to be seeing NFL player Odell Beckham Jr.

Hamilton previously had a long on-off relationship with singer Nicole Scherzinger between 2007 and 2015. He has also been linked to other celebrities in the years since.

