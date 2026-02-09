Twins with identical DNA both face murder trial as police don’t know which one did it

Investigators admitted they cannot tell which of two identical brothers pulled the trigger.

The case has exposed the limits of DNA evidence and raised unsettling questions about how justice can be delivered when suspects are genetically indistinguishable.

Deadly puzzle

Identical twin brothers are standing trial in France over the killing of two young men in a cellar shooting in the Paris suburb of Saint-Ouen.

The victims were shot multiple times on September 14, 2020, in the Soubise housing project. Prosecutors say the attack was carried out with an assault rifle, but they cannot prove which twin fired the fatal shots.

Genetic material recovered from the weapon matches both suspects, identified as 33-year-old brothers Samuel and Jérémy Y, because they share the same DNA.

DNA dilemma

The twins are monozygotic, meaning they developed from a single fertilised egg and are genetically identical.

As a result, forensic tests cannot distinguish between them, leaving investigators unable to link the murder weapon to one specific individual.

According to the BBC, both men are also accused of involvement in several attempted murders linked to an organised gang attack on October 3, 2020.

Courtroom tensions

The trial is being heard at the Bobigny Assize Court near Paris.

On Tuesday, February 8, both brothers were expelled from the courtroom after refusing to stand, the BBC reported.

While prosecutors allege the twins worked together to plan the killings, the defence argues there is no proof showing which brother actually carried out the shootings.

Switching identities

Police believe the brothers deliberately exploited their identical appearance to evade detection.

Commander Dumas, head of the criminal brigade, told Le Parisien: “They exchange clothes as well as telephone lines and identity documents.”

“For a very long time, they have exploited this twinship in their criminal careers,” he said.

“Only their mother could tell them apart.”

Sources: BBC, Le Parisien, Express.