Peace in weeks, elections in months — US Ukraine plan branded ‘fantasy’

Washington is pressing for a rapid political breakthrough to end the war in Ukraine, but officials and analysts involved in the talks warn that the proposed schedule is far removed from realities on the ground.

Deep disputes over territory, security guarantees and domestic politics in both countries are slowing momentum, reports Ziarre.com.

March deadline questioned

According to Reuters, US and Ukrainian delegations discussed in recent meetings in Abu Dhabi the possibility of reaching a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia as early as March.

The same discussions reportedly linked a deal to holding Ukrainian elections and a national referendum in May.

Several sources familiar with the talks told Reuters that the timetable is highly unrealistic. Any agreement would need to be approved in a referendum held alongside elections, adding further logistical and political complexity.

Washington’s urgency

The negotiations are being led on the US side by President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, Reuters reported. In meetings in Abu Dhabi and Miami, they urged Ukrainian officials to move quickly toward a vote.

Sources said US representatives explained that as congressional midterm elections approach, Trump will increasingly shift focus to domestic priorities. That, in turn, narrows the window in which the administration is willing to spend political capital on a Ukraine deal.

Kyiv’s concerns

Ukrainian officials are skeptical. Reuters sources quoted electoral authorities in Ukraine as estimating that elections and a referendum would require around six months of preparation under current conditions.

“The Americans are in a hurry,” one source told Reuters. While procedures could be accelerated, officials stress that doing so would demand significant resources and stability.

Kyiv insists that elections and a referendum can only be held after a full and verifiable ceasefire. Ukrainian officials doubt that Moscow would respect such a ceasefire without firm security guarantees from the United States and its Western allies.

Territorial roadblocks

Reuters reports that territorial disputes remain the biggest obstacle to a swift agreement. Russia claims control over the entire Donetsk region, a demand Ukraine rejects outright.

Sources close to the talks say Kyiv might consider alternative arrangements, such as a demilitarized zone or a special free trade regime, but no consensus has emerged.

Another flashpoint is the Russian-occupied Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. According to Reuters, the Kremlin rejected a White House proposal for US management and shared electricity distribution. Moscow instead wants exclusive control while selling power to Ukraine at a reduced price, a proposal Kyiv considers unacceptable.

Referendum risk

Even if negotiators overcome these hurdles, Reuters warns of a final uncertainty: Ukrainian voters could reject any territorial concessions in a national referendum, potentially derailing a deal agreed by leaders.

Sources: Reuters, Ziarre.com